FB pixel

FPC biometrics integrated to enhance security by access control provider Legic

| Chris Burt
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News
FPC biometrics integrated to enhance security by access control provider Legic
 

Fingerprint Cards has formed a strategic partnership with Switzerland-based Legic Identisystems to integrate biometric technology into secure access control solutions for seamless user authentication across a range of applications.

The partners say the biometrics integration will enhance security by reducing the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access associated with weaker authentication methods like PINs and passwords. It will also improve accountability with clear records, according to the announcement, eliminate the need to remember complex passwords for improved speed and convenience, and address increasing market demand for the stronger security of biometrics.

FPC’s identity management platform also provides continuous authentication, behavior analysis, event monitoring and device binding to facilitate account recovery, onboarding and passwordless logins while preventing account takeovers.

“Joining Legic allows us to bring our cutting-edge biometric solutions to a broader audience within this ever-growing, leading eco-system,” says FPC CEO Adam Philpott. “We believe that our biometric technology and cloud-based identity management platform will add significant value to Legic’s partners, providing enhanced security and user experience in a new suite of products and solutions.”

“Legic is proud and excited to announce the strategic collaboration between our two companies to enhance the offering for secure contactless transactions, cloud and biometric solutions, particularly in the access management markets,” adds Legic Business Development Manager Leon Rose. “By integrating Legic’s established, end-to-end credentialing technology, we are in an excellent position to help Fingerprints to establish a leadership position among providers of access management products, particularly among our vast global network of solution provider partners.”

Legic is a founding member of the NFID Foundation.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Chad, Mali, Senegal pursue birth registration reforms to close gaps

Efforts deployed by the Republics of Chad, Mali and Senegal to reform and digitize their respective birth registration systems are…

 

UK startup’s accreditation, £18M One Login contracts to build digital ID trust

Onboarding and KYC startup Orchestrating Identity has been double-certified by the Kantara Initiative as both an Identity Service Provider (IDSP)…

 

DNA surveillance of migrant children in US sparks legal and ethical alarms

Since 2020, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has ramped up its biometric surveillance capabilities by dramatically expanding DNA collection…

 

Sri Lanka OneRegistry to bridge gap between citizens and government databases

With help from the UN Development Program (UNDP) and the World Health Organization (WHO), along with the UN Sri Lanka…

 

Thailand accelerates decentralized digital identity with NDID

Thailand’s blockchain roadmap should shift as NDID grows. That’s the message from Andre Barros, strategy and project director at Limix….

 

Tonga launches TongaPass digital ID and government portal

Tonga has launched its TongaPass digital ID, a new digital government portal with which the Tongan government wants to transform…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events