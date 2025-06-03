FPC biometrics integrated to enhance security by access control provider Legic

Fingerprint Cards has formed a strategic partnership with Switzerland-based Legic Identisystems to integrate biometric technology into secure access control solutions for seamless user authentication across a range of applications.

The partners say the biometrics integration will enhance security by reducing the risk of data breaches and unauthorized access associated with weaker authentication methods like PINs and passwords. It will also improve accountability with clear records, according to the announcement, eliminate the need to remember complex passwords for improved speed and convenience, and address increasing market demand for the stronger security of biometrics.

FPC’s identity management platform also provides continuous authentication, behavior analysis, event monitoring and device binding to facilitate account recovery, onboarding and passwordless logins while preventing account takeovers.

“Joining Legic allows us to bring our cutting-edge biometric solutions to a broader audience within this ever-growing, leading eco-system,” says FPC CEO Adam Philpott. “We believe that our biometric technology and cloud-based identity management platform will add significant value to Legic’s partners, providing enhanced security and user experience in a new suite of products and solutions.”

“Legic is proud and excited to announce the strategic collaboration between our two companies to enhance the offering for secure contactless transactions, cloud and biometric solutions, particularly in the access management markets,” adds Legic Business Development Manager Leon Rose. “By integrating Legic’s established, end-to-end credentialing technology, we are in an excellent position to help Fingerprints to establish a leadership position among providers of access management products, particularly among our vast global network of solution provider partners.”

Legic is a founding member of the NFID Foundation.

