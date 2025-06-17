Tonga reveals MOSIP and VS One World foundations of DPI success

Tonga launched its TongaPass digital ID and digital government portal this month. The government is now ramping up registration as it visits eastern Tongatapu villages to register residents to TongaPass.

The registration is free and the initiative aims to ensure all eligible Tongans can use the system, with those in rural areas like eastern Tongatapu and remote islands considered for greater outreach. TongaPass assigns a unique ID number to individuals registered in the Civil Registration System, enabling secure access to online government services via the central gov.to platform.

The Pacific island country is spearheading digital transformation as Tonga becomes a leading digital government and digital ID proponent in Polynesia. It had help in this technologically, intellectually and financially as commercial and nonprofit entities in the DPI space shared their knowledge and experience.

The TongaPass digital identification system, the digital government portal and API integration platform have to be interoperable and flexible. The Tongan government turned to the MOSIP digital ID platform. The Modular Open-Source Identification Platform is a global digital public good, enabling countries to build their foundational digital ID systems in a flexible and cost-effective manner.

That’s the selling point but the nonprofit is providing proof of its promise as governments from the Philippines, Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Uganda, São Tomé and Principe and more are utilizing MOSIP’s platform. For Tonga, MOSIP was integrated with the openCRVS civil registration system, with VS One World, the international business arm of VSIS Group, leading the project.

VS One World served as the overall DPI solutions provider and systems integrator. SentryLabs (Pvt) Limited, VSIS Group’s cybersecurity arm, delivered the security solutions stack, ensuring protection and regulatory compliance. Bevolv (Pvt) Limited, an accredited development partner for both MOSIP and openCRVS, led the implementation of the Digital ID and Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) systems.

Inova IT Systems (Pvt) Limited, VSIS Group’s software development arm, implemented the WSO2 platform, enabling secure integration and interoperability between key government systems.

“This project underscores the VSIS Group’s strength in delivering complex national-level technology initiatives,” said Priyanga Gunasekera, group MD, VSIS Group. “Our expertise across diverse technology domains enabled our teams to successfully launch this project on time and deliver tangible benefits to the people of Tonga.”

The initiatives delivered by VS One World are spearheaded by the Digital Transformation Department under the Tongan Prime Minister’s Office in collaboration with the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Health, and with support from the World Bank.

Andrew Toimoana, director of digital transformation at the Prime Minister’s Office, commented: “The launch of the TongaPass Digital ID alongside the modernisation of the CRVS and the national data exchange platform mark a transformative step in our digital journey.”

“Tonga now has a secure, interoperable and efficient framework that streamlines identity management, civil registration and seamless data sharing between institutions. We appreciate VS One World for their innovative technical excellence and commitment to building a system that will serve Tonga for generations.”

