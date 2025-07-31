FB pixel

Ambiq increases IPO share allotment, raises $96M to expand edge AI

| Chris Burt
Ambiq increases IPO share allotment, raises $96M to expand edge AI
 

An initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange has generated $96 million for edge AI chip-maker Ambiq Micro as the company pursues market expansion.

The company increased its allotment of common stock for the IPO to 4 million shares, according to a company announcement, which sold at a list price of $24 each before surging to around $44 in Thursday afternoon trading under the symbol “AMBQ.” The share price gives Ambiq market capitalization of around $750 million.

Arm-backed Ambiq’s high-efficiency microprocessors have been built into devices for voice biometrics and fingerprints, among a range of on-device AI capabilities.

