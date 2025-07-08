Data privacy issues in Philippines trigger move to amend national ID law

A Filipino senator has introduced a bill seeking an amendment of the Philippine Identification System Act, otherwise known as Act 11055, over recurring concerns about data privacy and security vulnerabilities.

Senator Panfilo “Ping” Lacson tabled the bill in the Senate this week arguing that it is also expected to help sanitize the ID system by keeping out ineligible registrants, a senate statement reveals.

Lacson said there have been fears that over the years, many individuals, most of them Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations personnel, have registered for national ID through irregular means, undermining the integrity of the national ID system.

According to the senator, the proposed amendment also intends to remove visible printed numbers on the national ID card (PhilSys numbers, PSN), and other important biographical information, which are often easily copied by fraudsters. The new idea is to encode these numbers in biometric chips or QR codes which can be scanned for verification.

“By doing this, access to the PSN will be strictly limited to authorized parties, who must follow regulated authentication procedures in compliance with current privacy laws and data protection standards,” Lacson said of the proposed move.

He cited an example: “An instance in 2024 illustrated this risk, as the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) issued a warning to the public to be vigilant against unauthorized individuals approaching cardholders and taking photographs of their national ID in exchange of cash, as this is crucial in preventing identity theft and fraud.”

Data breaches and identity theft incidents have been on an increase in the Philippines in the last few years. In 2023, for instance, 1,597 ID theft incidents were reported, representing a 13.9 percent increase from the previous year. Also, over 315,000 identity credentials in the country were compromised within the first half of 2024. This year, cybersecurity organisations in the country sealed a partnership in an effort to properly secure the nation’s digital ecosystem.

Beyond identity theft, Lacson also expressed fears that visible ID card numbers can also give room for unauthorized monitoring and profiling.

Philippines connectivity push continues

In a related development, there are plans to further improve internet connectivity in the Philippines within the framework of a partnership between the country and the World Bank.

The objective is to ensure that many more people in the country are able to access digital services in the country in the next coming years, according to a results brief of the project that was approved in October last year.

Expected to run till December 2026, the project aims to put in place connectivity infrastructure that will boost the productivity of firms and farms, promote inclusive finance, strengthen the country’s health systems, improve education, and build resilient communities.

Already, the project has achieved palpable results with the putting in place of a robust broadband internet connectivity system, through an optic fibre initiative, which a local shop owner describes as “a game-changer for our business.”

These results notwithstanding, the partners interns to further strengthen the country’s digital transformation efforts by increasing investments to “accelerate expansion of internet connectivity in rural areas and advancing digital transformation across key sectors through integration of the digital ID to services and expansion of digital payment, interoperable data systems, and provision of digital skills.”

