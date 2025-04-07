FB pixel

Philippines cybersecurity seeks boost from World as nationwide Orb rollout planned

| Lu-Hai Liang
Cybersecurity organizations in the Philippines have announced an alliance with Tools for Humanity and World to help safeguard the country’s digital landscape.

The coalition, which includes the Philippine Computer Emergency Response Team (PH-CERT), the National Association of Data Protection Officers of the Philippines (NADPOP), and the Secure Digital Life Center (SDLC) aims to focus on defending digital identity and infrastructure, especially as the Southeast Asian country is one of the most targeted for cyberattacks in the region. “Cybersecurity is not just a technical issue — it’s a national priority,” said PH-CERT founding president and SDLC chair Lito Averia.

“This collaboration is about securing the entire digital ecosystem of the Philippines, ensuring that businesses, communities, and individuals can thrive without fear of cyber threats.”

Initiatives will include cybersecurity education, focusing on best practices; introducing advanced, privacy-focused ID verification technology for digital ID systems; infrastructure protection; and policy collaboration with public and private sectors to drive national cyber strategies.

Damien Kieran, chief legal and privacy officer of World and Tools for Humanity, commented: “Through this collaboration, we are committed to bringing cutting-edge digital security solutions that will not only protect Filipinos but also enhance trust in online transactions and services.”

The Philippines is a major player in digital transformation, but it has been dogged by cyber threats such as scams, identity fraud, and large-scale cyber attacks. World has been expanding in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines, although it has not all been plain sailing.

Filipinos in Bulacan province had been lining up to have their iris biometrics scanned by one of World’s Orbs to register an anonymous World ID on the World Network. Those who register are Airdropped WLD crypto tokens worth ₱5,400 ($93). Days after, however, the country’s data protection regulator issued a statement clarifying its stance on the collection of biometric data and the potential risks involved.

World wants to roll out The Orb, a human biometric verification device, across the Philippines this year. Kieran said that verification locations are planned for Metro Manila, Gateway Mall in Quezon City and Greenhills Mall in San Juan, according to Tribune.

