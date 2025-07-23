Entrust transitions to new CEO after 17 years, Peak IDV founder joins Prove

Several recognizable figures from the world of digital identity are changing roles, including Todd Wilkinson, Neville Pattinson and Steve Craig, with a slate of appointments announced at Entrust, Prove, PSI Consulting and Ubisecure.

Entrust’s Todd Wilkinson retiring, Tony Ball to become new CEO

Entrust has announced that Tony Ball will become its new chief executive officer, succeeding Todd Wilkinson, who is set to retire on March 31, 2026 after leading the company for 17 years.

Ball, currently President of Entrust’s Payments and Identities business, has been instrumental in advancing the firm’s digital transformation initiatives and expanding its identity and issuance capabilities, Entrust said. Ball has also strengthened global partnerships through the company’s channel program, playing a key role in Entrust’s strategic growth, according to the firm.

Board Chair Bobby Mehta welcomed Ball’s appointment and expressed gratitude to Wilkinson. Wilkinson, who joined the company in 2005 and became CEO in 2008, oversaw Entrust’s evolution into a billion-dollar enterprise by expanding its presence in the digital identity and data security sectors.

Ball praised Wilkinson’s legacy and pledged a smooth leadership transition. Wilkinson will continue working with Ball and the senior leadership team to ensure a seamless handover in the months ahead.

“Entrust is committed to the mission of enabling customers and partners to fight fraud and cyber threats with confidence,” said Wilkinson. “Tony is the right leader to take Entrust into the future, with a deep understanding of the business and alignment with our vision.”

Peak IDV Founder Steve Craig joins Prove

Steve Craig has joined Prove where he will lead the company’s servicing solution strategy as a member of Rich Rezek’s Solutions team. “I look forward to amplifying my industry impact leveraging my digital identity expertise to solve tough problems in the full identity lifecycle working with the largest brands on the planet,” Craig said, via a LinkedIn post.

Craig cited Prove’s “stellar” collection of products and technologies, “phenomenal” reputation under founder and CEO Rodger Desai, and vision as among reasons for joining the New York-based company. “For the decade that I’ve been in the digital identity industry, I’ve long admired Prove (formerly known as Payfone) and their unique approach to phone-centric identity verification,” he said.

Craig also had an update on Peak IDV, the advisory and media company he started in June 2022, which helps its clients to “maximize their success” in the identity verification ecosystem. Craig said that he will no longer be “driving day-to-day operations” at Peak IDV as it continues as a brand operated by “advisors and partners.” He said Peak IDV’s focus will “shift more heavily to the ‘problem space’ supporting the important work of practitioners in the field.”

Pattinson takes CEO role following Thales departure

Neville Pattison has become chief executive officer at PSI Consulting, which specializes in privacy, security, identity and biometrics. Previously, Pattinson was head of Business Development and Strategic Marketing at Thales, holding various roles with the company and its predecessor Gemalto over nearly two decades.

Pattinson contributed guest posts to Biometric Update on topics such as TSA’s biometrics programs, mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) and public adoption of digital IDs while with Thales, and left the chairman role at the IBIA in the wake of his departure from the company.

Ubisecure appoints Tom Edwards as executive chair

Ubisecure has appointed Tom Edwards as executive chair, signaling a new phase of growth for the European digital identity services provider. Known for its RapidLEI service, the world’s largest issuer of Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs), Ubisecure aims to expand its footprint in global compliance and digital identity markets.

Edwards, who steps into the role effective immediately, brings decades of experience in scaling high-growth technology firms, with previous leadership positions at enterprise risk and compliance company CubeLogic. Under his tenure, CubeLogic doubled both revenue and its customer base. His background spans fintech, reg-tech, and enterprise data infrastructure.

“I’m excited to join Ubisecure at a pivotal moment of growth,” said Edwards. “Managing the opportunities presented in the RegTech market by digital identity, both individual and organization, is essential in today’s landscape of expanding regulation, national identity initiatives, and ever rising fraud, especially in cross border transactions.”

Board members praised the appointment as a strategic move to capitalize on Ubisecure’s recent momentum. Ubisecure has onboarded “major global banks” as GLEIF Validation Agents in the past year, the company said. Edwards will work closely with the leadership team to refine corporate strategy, scale operations, and strengthen global partnerships.

“The company is uniquely positioned to address some of the most pressing market challenges by enabling digital identity, to ensure regulatory compliance and foster digital trust,” Edwards said. “I look forward to working with the team as we accelerate innovation and expand across our markets.”

