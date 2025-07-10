FB pixel

Idemia PS to share inside look at multi-modal biometrics registration solution

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Idemia PS to share inside look at multi-modal biometrics registration solution
 

Idemia Public Security has upgraded its LiveScan series of biometric enrollment workstations with the Touch Print Enterprise 6, and presents the latest version of the widely-adopted solution in an online presentation with Biometric Update on July 22.

The LiveScan TPE6 is designed for biometric enrollment, identity verification and background checks, in either law enforcement or civil services settings.

The biometric registration solution integrates an FBI-certified scanner for slap and rolled fingerprints and palm prints, and specialized cameras for enrolling face biometrics, iris biometrics, scars, marks and tattoos. It also supports the collection of DNA and demographic information.

Idemia’s Senior Product Manager Yasmine Guelmi and Solutions Architect Roatana Din will join Biometric Update to provide a live online demo of the LiveScan TPE6, detail the new capabilities and enhancements it includes, and preview the company’s roadmap for future innovations of the biometric enrollment solution on July 22 at 1:00pm Eastern. The “LiveScan TPE6: Unveiling what’s new and what’s next for biometric capture” will explore the challenges involved in multi-modal biometrics capture, and offer insight into how organizations can stay ahead of them.

Idemia Public Security is also about to be put up for sale by owner Advent, according to reports this week.

Register at this link to attend the webinar for free.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Keyless’ ‘Zero-Knowledge Biometrics’ enable crypto wallet to meet MFA requirements

Swiss-licensed crypto wallet Relai has integrated biometric authentication from Keyless for logins, account recovery and account deletion. Keyless’ privacy-preserving authentication…

 

CBP biometric expansion at US borders moves ahead with new global entry plans

As the Trump administration doubles down on biometric surveillance at U.S. borders, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is preparing for…

 

New Oloid privacy architecture to protect enterprise biometrics unveiled

Many enterprises scrambling to adopt biometrics to defend against fraud are struggling to ensure regulatory compliance and the trust of…

 

Biometrics top consumer choice to fend off AI fraud in finance

Veriff’s latest “The Future of Finance” report reveals that online identity verification fraud in financial services has surged with the…

 

Taiwan gathers perspectives on digital wallet as national infrastructure

Taiwan’s Ministry of Digital Development has concluded a series of workshops on the digital ID  wallet, bringing together experts and…

 

China toughens rules on private FRT while consolidating Beijing’s digital rule

Recipes for digital control vary by region. In China, the Beijing government is stirring in two directions, as it moves…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events