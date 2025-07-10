Idemia PS to share inside look at multi-modal biometrics registration solution

Idemia Public Security has upgraded its LiveScan series of biometric enrollment workstations with the Touch Print Enterprise 6, and presents the latest version of the widely-adopted solution in an online presentation with Biometric Update on July 22.

The LiveScan TPE6 is designed for biometric enrollment, identity verification and background checks, in either law enforcement or civil services settings.

The biometric registration solution integrates an FBI-certified scanner for slap and rolled fingerprints and palm prints, and specialized cameras for enrolling face biometrics, iris biometrics, scars, marks and tattoos. It also supports the collection of DNA and demographic information.

Idemia’s Senior Product Manager Yasmine Guelmi and Solutions Architect Roatana Din will join Biometric Update to provide a live online demo of the LiveScan TPE6, detail the new capabilities and enhancements it includes, and preview the company’s roadmap for future innovations of the biometric enrollment solution on July 22 at 1:00pm Eastern. The “LiveScan TPE6: Unveiling what’s new and what’s next for biometric capture” will explore the challenges involved in multi-modal biometrics capture, and offer insight into how organizations can stay ahead of them.

Idemia Public Security is also about to be put up for sale by owner Advent, according to reports this week.

Register at this link to attend the webinar for free.

Article Topics

biometric enrollment | biometrics | IDEMIA | Idemia Public Security | IDEMIA TPE LiveScan | livescan | webinar