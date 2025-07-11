FB pixel

Indonesia digital transformation gets boost from UNDP, National Economic Council

Initiative to move 200M users onto unified digital platform comes with challenges
| Joel R. McConvey
In Indonesia, the National Economic Council (DEN) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Indonesia have signed a Statement of Intent to advance the country’s digital transformation.

A report from the Antara News Agency says the Digital Nusantara initiative aims to transition Indonesia’s more than 200 million mobile internet users from fragmented digital platforms to a single, interoperable, secure, and scalable digital system. Strategically, the transition is rooted in an approach to digital public infrastructure (DPI) that integrates digital ID, authentication protocols and data exchange.

First steps will focus on finalizing the unified social protection system, but the government plans to extend the approach to other essential services, such as civil registration, health services and a national payment platform.

UNDP Indonesia Resident Representative Norimasa Shimomura says “digital transformation is not just about technology. It is about improving how public services reach people.” He promises the program will “unlock the full potential of digital public infrastructure for inclusive and accountable governance,” in support of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s mandate to modernize public services and accelerate digital transformation.

DEN Executive Secretary Septian Hario Seto says “this integration allows services to be delivered faster, more accurately, and with greater accountability, supporting the president’s vision for a modern, inclusive and resilient economy.”

Indonesia’s digital economy is projected to reach US$194.5 billion in e-commerce alone by 2030. But the transition comes with significant technical, institutional and cultural changes.

The UNDP and DEN partnership aims to ease that transition by fostering greater awareness about the unified system, coordinating efforts across ministries, and shepherding the project to the next service DPI use cases.

