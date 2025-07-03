IOM unveils methodology to assess performance of legal ID systems

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has unveiled what it calls the Legal Identity System Assessment Maturity Methodology to gauge the functionality of legal ID systems.

The 114-page publication aims to help countries gauge the performance level of their national ID systems in order to identify areas that require action and what kind of action to be taken. Assessors can do this by evaluating the institutional, administrative and technological frameworks that govern a country’s legal identity system.

Funded by the government of the Netherlands through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, though the COMPASS Program, the initiative assesses legal ID as integrated ecosystems where major components like “civil registration, identification systems, and functional registers” are interdependent rather than isolated.

The IOM states that by collecting data across these three interdependent components, the assessment helps determine whether the system is strong enough and or if it faces challenges.

“This big-picture approach allows for a clear understanding of how the system performs overall and helps generate practical, coordinated recommendations to improve it.”

The UN agency explains that the assessment methodology also “covers the identity management processes for citizens abroad and foreigners on national territory, whether they are temporary visitors or permanent residents.”

Per the IOM, the importance of legal ID in rights protection initiatives such as child trafficking and counter-terrorism efforts makes the need for assessment even more crucial, justifying that “a recognized legal identity is essential for accessing rights, services, and support systems, thereby promoting sustainable reintegration and reducing the risk of re-trafficking or marginalization.”

UNECA believes legal identity is crucial to efficient migration governance, and in the effective handling of problems like trafficking or other vices linked to migration.

According to the IOM, the objective of the methodology is to ensure that its member states build and run legal ID systems that are robust enough, but most importantly, to “uphold human rights, ensure equal access to services, and protect every individual’s right to recognition before the law.” The IOM is made up of 174 member countries.

The launch of the legal ID assessment methodology by the IOM comes not long after it also released a digital ID toolkit aimed at improving understanding of what it takes to build good digital ID systems.

Relatedly, two experts have argued that as AI becomes more embedded in digital public infrastructure, efforts must be strengthened towards the implementation of ethical, inclusive, and resilient digital ID systems that can serve as trustworthy foundations.

In an analysis for Tech Policy Press, CJ Larkin and Renée DiResta hold that this can be achieved through three major actions, namely prioritizing privacy and trust, boosting public trust through transparency mechanisms, and sticking to the responsible use of AI.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | human rights | International Organization for Migration (IOM) | legal identity | national ID | United Nations