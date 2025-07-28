FB pixel

Ireland considers ‘limited’ launch of digital ID wallet

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID
Ireland has successfully completed a pilot of its national digital identity wallet involving over 500 public servants who volunteered for the testing. The Irish government is now considering its official launch.

“Following positive feedback, the Government is examining the possibility of launching the wallet on a limited basis before the end of the year,” says a spokesperson of the Department of Public Expenditure, the agency overseeing the project.

The Government Digital Wallet is part of the EU’s plan to offer digital identity to all of its citizens and residents by 2026 under the eIDAS 2.0 regulation. The app will be able to store drivers’ licenses, birth certificates and other credentials and will be connected with the Life Events portal, an online platform for accessing public services.

Ireland still has no guidance on whether the smartphone app will become “mandatory but not compulsory” for accessing services such as pension and healthcare, according to the Irish Independent. EU rules, however, state that the digital ID wallet is supposed to remain optional.

