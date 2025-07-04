FB pixel

Next’s L1 Aadhaar certification continues to bring in more fingerprint sensor orders

| Ayang Macdonald
An existing Indian partner of Next Biometrics has placed an additional order for the firm’s “high-security” fingerprint sensors worth 2.3 million Norwegian Kroner (US$228,000).

The company says it completed the order in Q2 2025, according to an announcement. The order concerns the “S Variant” of its Basalt sensor series.

Next says that the FAP 20 Basalt sensors supplied will be deployed for identity verification and digital payment authentications within the Aadhaar digital ID ecosystem.

More orders are expected from the customer from the third quarter of this year, says Next, with the volume order set to reach 50 percent, as the company steadily consolidates its Indian market presence.

“Customers coming back to us so quickly with additional orders demonstrates the momentum of the L1 Aadhaar program in India right now,” Digvijay Kanwar, SVP for Sales at Next Biometrics, said in remarks after the additional order.

“Our fingerprint sensor technology is one of the few that meets the more stringent requirements of UIDAI’s L1 certification program. This, coupled with the authentication speed, user experience and integration ease of our sensors, is driving demand across the portfolio and helping our customers build market share.”

The Aadhaar L1 certification for authentication devices has driven fingerprint sensor orders for Next, with deliveries made to a good number of customers. One of the latest supplies took place in May and was made to an India-based customer ACPL.

Last month, Next unveiled a new device in its Basalt FAP 20 series of products. The company said then that the launch of the Next Granite Sensor, appropriate for many high-end use cases, comes with a larger surface area and has already been attracting much attention from potential customers.

Earlier in June, the company also received its first order for its new super-slim fingerprint sensor.

