In one of the most sweeping AI investments in U.S. defense history, the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) has awarded contracts totaling nearly $800 million to four leading AI firms. The move signals a decisive pivot toward deploying frontier AI models for warfighting, intelligence, and enterprise modernization.

The contract recipients include OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Public Sector, and Elon Musk’s xAI. Each was awarded up to $200 million to develop and prototype advanced AI systems for mission-critical defense operations. The companies are expected to supply “agentic” AI solutions that are capable not just of responding to prompts, but of executing sophisticated, semi-autonomous tasks across multiple operational domains. In other words, putting AI in control of certain things.

While commercial frontier AI is scaling, DOD meanwhile has also been working on the AI Rapid Capabilities Cell (AI RCC) and has completed red-teaming pilots to uncover vulnerabilities and biases in LLMs used in healthcare environments, finding over 800 potential issues. These efforts are expected to inform the integrity of agentic AI systems before full-scale rollouts. AI RCC is a key initiative of CDAO launched in December 2024 to accelerate the adoption of frontier and generative AI across both warfighting and enterprise domains.

At that time it was announced that “through the AI RCC, CDAO and Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) will leverage $100 million in FY 2024 and FY 2025 to develop GenAI-focused pilots, a sandbox for pilot development, and user-centric experimentation …”

Managed by CDAO in partnership with DIU, AI RCC is designed to rapidly prototype, test, and scale advanced AI tools within 15 priority use cases identified by Task Force Lima. These span warfighting (command and control, decision support, logistics, targeting, autonomous systems, intelligence, cyber operations) and enterprise management (finance, HR, supply chains, healthcare, legal, procurement, cybersecurity). AI RCC followed a three-step process: select and experiment with technologies, evaluate their effectiveness and scalability, then transition successful prototypes into formal DOD acquisition pipelines.

Last December the Pentagon began winding down Task Force Lima and launched its initiative focused on accelerating the delivery of new generative AI capabilities.

“Over the course of 12 months, Task Force Lima analyzed hundreds of AI workflows and tasks that AI tools could make more efficient or more effective,” said then CDAO chief Radha Plumb. “We categorized all of those use cases into a smaller set of 15 areas aligned into two big categories: warfighting functions – like command and control [and] decision support – and enterprise management functions like financial management and healthcare information management. Upon completing its work, Task Force Lima submitted a detailed report,”

According to CDAO and DIU leaders, AI RCC embodies an “all‑hands‑on‑deck” approach to maintaining U.S. technological leadership amid rapidly advancing adversary AI capabilities and seeks to bridge the gap between commercial innovation and defense priorities by embedding cutting-edge AI into real-world workflows at pace.

AI RCC represents a major shift in how DOD brings commercial AI into operational and administrative use. By coupling rapid experimentation with sufficient funding, secure infrastructure, and robust governance, the initiative aims to transform national security operations not with hypothetical AI, but with real-world, agentic systems that enhance decision-making, efficiency, and preparedness.

Strategically, AI RCC arrives at a critical juncture. U.S. adversaries have stepped up their investments in military AI, with both China and Russia publicly announcing deployments of battlefield-relevant algorithms and autonomous systems.

The Pentagon’s response has been to lean into commercial partnerships, acknowledging that private-sector firms, many of which now operate at the technological cutting edge, have much to offer the national security apparatus. By placing commercial AI models into government-controlled environments and tasking them with solving concrete military problems, DOD hopes to harness their potential without sacrificing operational integrity.

While the long-term future of AI RCC remains tied to its demonstrable impact, early signs suggest that the initiative is gaining traction across DOD. Officials from CDAO and DIU have praised AI RCC as a much-needed engine for agility, enabling the Pentagon to prototype AI tools in months rather than years. Defense analysts have pointed to the initiative as a possible model for future technology adoption across the federal government, especially as emerging technologies outpace traditional acquisition cycles.

OpenAI was the first to be awarded its contract in mid-June as part of a pilot that includes adapting its technology for both combat operations and support functions. Anthropic followed, bringing its Claude-Gov model into closer collaboration with national defense and expanding on its presence in national laboratories and Palantir’s defense products.

Google Public Sector secured a contract to supply high-performance computing infrastructure – especially its tensor processing units – and its secure, air-gapped cloud environments tailored for classified data handling at the highest levels. xAI was the final recipient, launching a defense-focused offering dubbed “Grok for Government,” which includes its latest Grok 4 model.

CDAO Director Dr. Doug Matty framed the awards as a “transformational” moment for national defense and emphasized that the integration of cutting-edge commercial innovation would help preserve strategic advantage while enabling faster, more informed decisions across the battlefield and beyond.

The initiative marks a significant expansion of CDAO’s commercial-first acquisition strategy which leverages the speed and capability of private-sector AI development to supplement and, in some cases, replace slower traditional defense contracts.

The Pentagon’s focus on “agentic AI” represents a new phase in defense modernization. Unlike generative AI models designed solely to produce text or images, these systems are built to act within workflows by automating scheduling, analyzing vast data sets, vetting intelligence, and potentially aiding in operational planning. Officials close to the effort have said that these platforms will serve as assistants and analysts for warfighters, supporting mission planning and logistics while also automating routine back-office tasks.

However, the awards have not been without controversy. xAI has faced scrutiny in recent weeks after its Grok chatbot generated antisemitic content that included references to “MechaHitler,” triggering concern from watchdogs and civil rights groups. The company responded by issuing a patch and announcing further safeguards, but the incident raised concerns about the model’s readiness for sensitive government deployment.

Critics, including lawmakers such as Senator Elizabeth Warren, have called for greater transparency and oversight in federal AI acquisitions, warning that rapid procurement without rigorous vetting could introduce unacceptable risks into national security infrastructure. xAI’s problems have only intensified calls from watchdogs and legislators for stronger vetting protocols, clear performance metrics, and transparency in AI decision-making.

Despite these concerns, the contracts are proceeding. Each vendor will initially scope and test their AI models in a prototype capacity, with performance and mission relevance determining whether future phases of the contracts are exercised.

The rollout will rely on existing Department of Defense AI platforms, including the Army’s Ask Sage LLM Workspace, the Advana analytics suite, the Maven Smart System, and the Edge Data Mesh. These systems serve as pipelines for AI deployment across both operational and administrative domains, allowing for rapid feedback and scalable use. They are being tested across real-world mission, intelligence, and enterprise workflows, focusing on agentic capabilities like planning, data analysis, and logistics.

These developments come amid broader concerns about AI governance and the role of frontier models in high-risk environments. The Pentagon, while touting the strategic advantages of AI, has acknowledged the need for built-in safety measures and bias mitigation. Officials have stated that evaluations will incorporate not just performance benchmarks but also explainability, adversarial robustness, and human-in-the-loop safeguards.

Beyond defense, the implications of these contracts could extend across the federal government. xAI, for instance, has positioned Grok for broader adoption through the General Services Administration, opening a path for non-DOD agencies to procure the same models. Observers have noted that if these AI systems prove effective in DOD environments, they could soon appear in civilian agencies managing everything from cybersecurity to regulatory enforcement.

This massive investment reflects the Pentagon’s belief that frontier AI is no longer a futuristic concept, but rather it’s now a necessity. CDAO’s multi-vendor strategy reflects a deliberate effort to diversify risk, avoid vendor lock-in, and evaluate a wide spectrum of model architectures.

As national security challenges grow more complex, from cyber operations to hybrid warfare, defense officials see AI not merely as a support tool, but as a force multiplier capable of reshaping strategic planning and real-time operations.

For now, all eyes are on the pilots. Over the next several months, OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and xAI will each have to prove that their frontier AI tools can handle the complexity, scale, and sensitivity of national security work. Expect detailed performance metrics, pilot evaluations tied to mission impact, and potential contract extensions.

On the policy side, rigorous examination of vetting frameworks and model assurance practices will be crucial before broader deployment. Success will depend not only on technical performance, but also on how well these systems adhere to ethical guidelines and adapt to human oversight.

If they succeed, the contracts could serve as a template for a new era of AI-powered government operations. But if they fail, they could underscore the need for tighter controls over what is already one of the most powerful technologies ever introduced into federal systems. Either way, CDAO’s bold move has pushed the conversation and the deployment of AI in national defense into a new and consequential chapter.

Article Topics

AI | Department of Defense | military | U.S. Government