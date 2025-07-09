FB pixel

Raonsecure to develop professional credential digital ID as Korea targets AI dominance

| Lu-Hai Liang
Raonsecure has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Korea Artificial Intelligence Association and the Korea Digital Certification Association to develop a digital identity and credentialing system for AI talent certification.

The trilateral collaboration comes as the South Korean government moves to invest some 100 trillion won ($72.8bn) into its domestic AI industry as it aims to become one of the world’s top three AI powerhouses.

The agreement addresses a need for an objective, transparent certification system as demand for skilled AI practitioners outstrips supply. To this end, Raonsecure will deploy its OmniOne Digital ID and OmniOne Badge solutions to support the issuance, management and verification of AI professionals’ qualifications.

By binding each badge and digital ID to blockchain-verified data, the partners aim to ensure that individuals can reliably prove their expertise and that organizations can rapidly identify the talent they require.

The Korea Artificial Intelligence Association will integrate these credentials into its talent matching center project, while the Korea Digital Certification Association is expected to assist in expanding the global AI talent certification ecosystem based on open, decentralized identity technology.

“To enhance the competitiveness of the AI industry, a reliable certification and verification system for talent acquisition is essential,” said Kim Tae-jin, CTO of Raonsecure (via ChosunBiz). “Raonsecure will actively contribute to the creation of a global AI talent certification ecosystem based on blockchain-based digital ID technology.”

With the MOU, the three organizations hope to lay the groundwork for a fair and transparent credentialing landscape, accelerating professional development and helping Korean AI firms secure the skilled workforce they require to innovate.

Raonsecure’s OmniOne digital ID has demonstrated versatility as the company signed an MoU with pet tech provider Uyeon Company to issue and verify digital IDs for pets.

Raonsecure is expanding as both its domestic and overseas businesses ramp up. Its biometric authentication service TouchEn OnePass for financial services, fintechs and educational institutions has surpassed 7 million monthly active users in Japan. CEO Lee Soon-hyung says the company plans to expand its market reach into more Asian countries and North America.

Raonsecure has an agreement with Qatar-based conglomerate Al Fardan Corporation to bring next-generation digital identity to the Middle East. The partnership brings the South Korean company’s mobile-based decentralized digital ID and biometric authentication services for zero-trust security frameworks to one of the world’s fastest-growing markets, according to a joint announcement.

