Sumsub integrates with Verax, launches APAC roadshow

Sumsub has unveiled its integration with Verax — the attestation service built on Linea, Consensys’ Ethereum Layer 2 network — at the EthCC event in Cannes.

The collaboration offers Web3 users a streamlined, privacy-preserving path to obtaining on-chain identity attestations, marking Sumsub’s second public rollout of such capabilities after its debut with Solana’s Attestation Service at Accelerate New York in May.

“Our integration with Linea marks a powerful next step in our mission to bring reusable, privacy-first identity to every corner of Web3,” said Ilya Brovin, Chief Growth Officer at Sumsub.

“As more ecosystems adopt on-chain credentials, we’re building the infrastructure needed for users to verify once and remove unnecessary repetition and friction – without compromising on high security standards.”

Users initiate the process on the Linea Hub and are redirected to Sumsub to create a Sumsub ID. A quick liveness check confirms their humanity before they connect their MetaMask wallet, at which point an AML screening verifies the wallet address against a sanctioned list.

Upon successful verification, Sumsub issues an on-chain attestation to the user’s wallet via the Verax Attestation Service, recording the credential on the Linea blockchain where it becomes visible in the network explorer.

To encourage exploration of the Linea ecosystem, every user who completes an attestation receives twenty free transactions, effectively subsidizing gas fees for initial dApp interactions. Because these attestations are issued gas-free and require no document uploads unless specified, they can be reused across any application within Linea, fostering seamless interoperability and reducing friction for end users.

“By combining gasless attestations with Layer 2 scalability, this rollout integration helps to ensure a more user-centric, secure, and interconnected Web3,” said Brovin.

This new integration builds on the Reusable Digital Identity Sumsub launched in March, which lets individuals pre-verify once and securely store documents for multiple verifications. In pilot tests, Sumsub ID has cut onboarding times by up to 50 percent and boosted conversion rates by 30 percent, giving businesses an efficient compliance route while delivering a smoother experience for users.

By embedding attestations that confirm both humanity and uniqueness directly on-chain, Sumsub and Verax are helping to raise trust in Web3 without sacrificing privacy. Publicly recorded on-chain credentials enable dApps to programmatically verify users, eliminating redundant checks and creating a more connected journey across platforms.

Sumsub partners with DKM ECO for APAC roadshow

Sumsub has partnered with DKM ECO, a data services provider in the Asia-Pacific region, to launch an APAC Roadshow called “Comply to fortify 2.0” in Hong Kong.

The APAC Roadshow aims to provide essential details on licenses and regulatory requirements to fintechs, crypto firms and virtual banks in the city and beyond.

The initiative stems from a broader strategic partnership between Sumsub and DKM ECO aimed at strengthening the regional business ecosystem. By combining Sumsub’s full-cycle verification platform with DKM ECO’s data expertise, the two firms seek to help clients stay ahead of evolving compliance requirements in Hong Kong and beyond.

Sumsub’s latest internal data reveals fraud rates in APAC’s fintech sector are surging. In the first quarter of 2025, Hong Kong saw a 234 percent year-over-year increase in fraud attempts, while Mainland China experienced a staggering 2,390 percent increase.

Under the partnership, Sumsub and DKM ECO will offer businesses tailored guidance on integrating seamless verification workflows. To date, they have supported organizations across Hong Kong, Mainland China, Singapore, and the Philippines. Vietnam is poised to become the next focal point, as the collaboration seeks to unlock new possibilities for compliance and security across Asia.

“With regulatory expectations intensifying across Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, and Asia as a whole, fintechs are under increasing pressure to meet stringent AML, fraud prevention, and data protection standards,” said Penny Chai, Vice President, APAC at Sumsub.

“With 76 percent of fraud occurring after onboarding, fintechs need robust, scalable verification systems that go beyond initial checks to ensure continuous compliance and risk mitigation.”

Looking ahead, Sumsub plans to convene global experts at the inaugural “What the Fraud Summit,” which is set for November 19–20 at Andaz Singapore. The conference will explore the future of digital trust and strategies for combating the growing “fraudemic.”

As fraud rises dramatically, Sumsub has released the results of a Total Economic Impact study conducted by Forrester Consulting. It reveals that enterprises deploying its Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Transaction Monitoring solution can achieve a 272 percent return on investment over three years, with full payback in under six months. Forrester’s analysis was based on interviews with a decision-maker at an organization already using Sumsub’s system, providing a real-world look at benefits, costs, and potential risks.

“Our data showed that 76 percent of fraud happens after onboarding, which makes ongoing monitoring just as important as the initial checks,” said Andrew Sever, co-founder and CEO at Sumsub.

“That’s why our AML Transaction Monitoring is designed to give compliance officers, risk managers, and analysts a clear, unified view of operations — helping them spot suspicious activity faster, make better decisions, and keep financial transactions secure as threats evolve.”

Prior to adopting Sumsub’s AML Transaction Monitoring, the organization struggled with fragmented visibility across multiple disconnected systems, forcing compliance teams to chase data through siloed applications.

The Forrester study puts a focus on how centralized, automated AML monitoring can transform compliance operations, reduce risk, and accelerate time to value. The full report can be read here.

Article Topics

AML | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | digital identity | identity verification | reusable digital ID | Sumsub