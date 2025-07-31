There’s a national reckoning in the US on data brokers and digital rights

During a solemn Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law hearing Wednesday, lawmakers heard testimony about how Americans not only are being systematically stripped of their digital privacy, but that online data brokers pose a direct threat to the lives of the individuals about whom they collect and sell information.

The hearing came on the heels of an attack that killed former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark. Hours earlier, state Senator John Hoffman and his wife were critically wounded in a separate attack. The alleged assassin, Vance Luther Boelter, was found by investigators to have used commercial data-brokers and people-search websites to compile detailed dossiers on them and more than 70 other public figures.

Ranking subcommittee member Amy Klobuchar opened the hearing with a sweeping condemnation of the current digital data regulatory landscape. She said technology companies have amassed extraordinary volumes of personal data and are tracking where Americans live, shop, work, and even how they feel. “We are the product,” she said, referencing how Meta and Google generated $420 billion in advertising revenue in 2024, a sum made possible largely by unregulated data harvesting.

Klobuchar pointed to how data monetization has become a core business model for dominant tech platforms, explaining that a U.S. Facebook user generated $68 in profit per quarter compared to just $23 for a European user protected under stronger privacy laws.

She then invoked the tragic murder of her friend, Melissa Hortman and her husband, whose deaths have cast a spotlight on the ease with which individuals can weaponize the vast ecosystem of online data brokers and has renewed calls to regulate the data broker industry, which has been under increasing fire in recent years.

The scale and political nature of the Boelter case, coupled with the breadth of data he allegedly compiled, have escalated the stakes of the current policy debate. The chilling efficiency with which he was able to identify, locate, and target public figures has transformed abstract concerns about data privacy into matters of life and death that simply cannot be ignored any longer.

The broader reckoning over how personal data is handled, who profits from it, who controls it, and how it can be used, has moved from the realm of academic privacy debates to the very center of a national conversation about public safety. For the families of the victims, that conversation comes far too late. But for lawmakers, regulators, and the companies at the heart of the data-broker industry, it may finally be unavoidable.

According to law enforcement officials and court filings, Boelter utilized at least 11 different data-broker services, including well-known people-search sites like Spokeo, Intelius, and TruePeopleSearch. These platforms compile data such as home addresses, phone numbers, relatives, and voter registrations, often for just a few dollars. Federal prosecutors said Boelter used “interactive computer services” to stalk his victims and to build a digital roadmap for his attacks, suggesting premeditation and a clear reliance on data-broker platforms to locate targets.

But this isn’t the first time that public records have been implicated in violence. In 1989, Robert John Bardo murdered actress Rebecca Schaeffer outside her Los Angeles apartment. He’d obtained her home address by purchasing DMV records through a detective agency. The tragedy caused the federal Driver’s Privacy Protection Act and California’s first anti-stalking statute to be enacted.

In October 1999, 20-year-old Amy Boyer was murdered outside her Chicago workplace by a man who had been stalking her using information he obtained from an online data broker.

Although people-search platforms typically disclaim responsibility for misuse, the digitization and centralization of the personal data that they enable stands in sharp contrast to traditional public records systems which previously required considerable effort to access. What once involved visiting a county clerk’s office or navigating a patchwork of records in some obscure government office is now reduced to a few keystrokes and a small transaction fee.

In December 2024, the Biden administration’s Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) under Director Rohit Chopra sought to address the matter by proposing a regulation that would have limited data brokers’ ability to sell highly sensitive personal information such as Social Security numbers, credit histories, income details, and precise location histories without a consumer’s explicit consent.

That proposal, the Protecting Americans from Harmful Data Broker Practices (Regulation V), sought to classify data brokers as consumer reporting agencies under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). That classification would have required these firms to comply with the same accuracy, consent, and access obligations already applied to credit bureaus and background-check firms. The proposal was explicitly designed to counter threats of fraud, stalking, espionage, identity theft, and surveillance, including risks posed to public officials, military personnel, and survivors of domestic violence.

CFPB leadership under Chopra emphasized that commercial surveillance fueled by data brokers represents a tangible threat to national security and personal safety. By bringing brokers under FCRA, the rule was intended to ensure transparency and protect consumers from misuse of their data in harmful schemes. More than 600 public comments were received on the regulation, many of which supported the proposed rule as a necessary update to outdated privacy laws.

Under President Donald Trump, however, there has been a sweeping dismantling of CFPB that has led to the agency’s functional collapse. Then, on May 15, Trump’s hand-picked CFPB Acting Director, Russell Vought – who came from the Heritage Foundation – formally withdrew the proposed rule, declaring it was “no longer necessary or appropriate.” Vought said the proposed regulation did not align with CFPB’s current interpretation of FCRA, and that staff comments raised substantive legal and statutory authority concerns.

At the time of Vought’s withdrawal of the regulation, privacy advocates and consumer protection groups strongly condemned the move, calling it “deeply troubling.” They presciently warned that it leaves Americans vulnerable to scams, surveillance, and targeted threats. Organizations like Demand Progress and the National Network to End Domestic Violence criticized the action as prioritizing profit over safety.

Writing in Lawfare in 2023, Global Cyber Strategies founder and CEO Justin Sherman said data brokers “offer would-be attackers a shortcut to their victims’ doorsteps” by transforming public records into weaponizable digital dossiers. Indeed. What may appear to be benign aggregated public records become weaponized when packaged into searchable dossiers.

Vought said the matter would only be revisited if future analysis deemed it necessary. In the wake of Boelter’s alleged targeted killings using personal information he obtained from commercial data brokers, lawmakers and privacy rights advocates say that time is now, and the hearing this week reflected the urgency of these developments.

Alan Butler of the Electronic Privacy Information Center emphasized how companies’ data practices outpace legal protections. He called for a comprehensive federal privacy law that would give consumers meaningful control over their information and urged the Senate to grant enforcement power to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Samuel Levine, a former senior official at the FTC and current UC Berkeley fellow, underscored the inadequacy of current enforcement mechanisms. He detailed how companies deploy dark patterns to manipulate users into surrendering their data and noted that without rulemaking authority and a clear statutory framework, the FTC remains ill-equipped to respond to evolving digital threats. He stated that data-driven pricing discrimination, biometric profiling, and unreviewable algorithmic decision-making are becoming normalized in both private and public sectors.

Kate Goodloe of the Business Software Alliance adopted a more industry-focused lens. While she acknowledged the need for strong data protections, she also warned against regulations that could impede innovation. Goodloe supported a national standard but urged lawmakers to avoid the pitfalls of overly burdensome or duplicative compliance mandates. She expressed concern that an overly broad federal law could impose complex reporting requirements on companies with limited consumer data risk profiles.

Speaking on behalf of brick-and-mortar businesses, Paul Martino of the Main Street Privacy Coalition described how smaller enterprises are overwhelmed by conflicting state laws and fear litigation over compliance ambiguities. Like others, he called for a uniform national law but stressed the need for reasonable thresholds that wouldn’t unfairly burden small businesses. He also highlighted how some small retailers lack the infrastructure to navigate privacy compliance on their own, which creates a market skew toward dominant e-commerce platforms.

Joel Thayer of the Digital Progress Institute provided a policy-centric critique, stressing the importance of centering any legislative solution around individual autonomy and clarity. He warned against ceding policymaking to the courts through continued inaction by Congress, arguing that only a clear federal framework could provide the stability required for both businesses and consumers. Thayer also described how the lack of federal action has allowed executive branch agencies and private actors to build parallel systems of identity verification, user tracking, and predictive surveillance with little accountability.

Complementing the hearing, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) submitted a letter reiterating its long-standing position in favor of a comprehensive federal privacy law. The letter advocated for federal preemption, no private right of action, and tiered compliance obligations. It also criticized regulatory models modeled on Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation, warning they would stifle innovation and harm smaller firms. CTA recommended that enforcement authority be lodged with the FTC and supported public-private partnerships to maintain cybersecurity best practices.

Despite these calls for action, the legislative inertia on privacy remains glaring. Klobuchar lamented that she had worked for years on federal privacy legislation, including a 2024 bipartisan proposal with Senator Maria Cantwell and former Republican Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers. That bill would have restricted data collection to what is necessary, required consent before sharing data with third parties, and provided rights for consumers to access, correct, or delete their personal data.

In the absence of federal reform, biometric surveillance has spread unchecked. Thayer cited AI systems already in use by federal agencies that can track individuals across platforms using facial recognition and behavioral data. Butler warned that without statutory limits, the same tools used for commercial tracking could be repurposed for government surveillance. Levine noted that enforcement agencies lack transparency, making it nearly impossible for individuals to know when they are being surveilled or to challenge it in court.

Klobuchar’s remarks, combined with the testimony, also emphasized the role of AI as an accelerant. “Data is both the gasoline and the engine for AI models,” she stated. And with increasing automation of decision-making processes from ad targeting to law enforcement, the risks of abuse grow exponentially.

The witnesses urged Congress to establish legal safeguards that ensure AI tools rely on responsibly sourced data and are subject to human oversight. They called for algorithmic transparency, impact assessments, and limits on government use of commercial data for surveillance purposes.

Yet, the hearing’s insights appeared to go largely unnoticed outside Capitol Hill. No major news outlets covered the hearing, and the discussion received minimal attention on social media platforms dominated by the very tech companies under scrutiny. This silence underscores what Levine called “a democratic failure of awareness” in which the public remains uninformed while surveillance architecture solidifies behind closed doors.

Klobuchar noted that while over twenty states have passed their own privacy laws, the federal government continues to lag behind on offering Americans a uniform baseline of rights.

Still, there were signals of bipartisan interest. Chairwoman Marsha Blackburn and Klobuchar repeatedly emphasized the need for common ground. Klobuchar pointed to bipartisan progress within the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, and expressed cautious optimism that privacy legislation might advance during the current session. Both senators agreed that while state laws have generated useful models, Congress has a duty to provide clarity, enforceability, and national uniformity.

Congress now faces a closing window of opportunity. If it fails to act swiftly, the regulatory landscape will be shaped not by elected lawmakers but by corporate interests, executive directives, and algorithmic systems designed with little regard for transparency, fairness, or human dignity. The hearing made it clear that the next frontier of civil rights will be digital, and whether those rights are protected will depend on what Congress does next.

