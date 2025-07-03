Vietnam kicks off e-ID registration campaign for foreign nationals

Vietnam has kicked off a 50-day campaign to register foreign nationals for the new Level-2 electronic identification system.

Running through August 19, the Ministry of Public Security’s Immigration Department is issuing digital identity accounts to foreign nationals residing in Vietnam. Foreigners holding valid permanent or temporary residence cards are eligible.

Those holding a Level-2 digital identity account can take advantage of its benefits, including authenticating information for banking and rental agreements; accessing public services more easily and storing residence cards and other official documents digitally via the VNeID mobile app.

The Vietnamese government plans to make its national digital ID app VNeID a super app by adding more services. It’s part of the country’s digital transformation push and its 2030 development vision as the authorities steadily expand the digital ID app’s features.

To obtain the Level-2 e-ID, applicants must attend an Immigration Department office in person to present passports, complete a registration form and submit biometric data, including facial images and fingerprints.

Officials will verify the information against the national immigration database. Successful registrations are confirmed via the VNeID app, phone or email.

Registration services are available Monday through Friday during normal working hours, excluding national holidays. Processing takes no more than three working days for applicants whose biometric data already exists in the national database, and up to seven working days for those providing new biometric information.

Deputy Director of the Immigration Department Colonel Nguyen Ba Tuan said a recent trial run processed 333 applications to ensure the smooth rollout of the Level-2 e-ID system, as reported by Vietnam Plus.

Eligible foreign nationals can apply for a Level-2 digital identity account at the Immigration Management Office, Hanoi Police, 44 Pham Ngoc Thach Street or at the Immigration Management Office, Ho Chi Minh City Police, 196 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Street.

