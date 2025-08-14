AuthenTrend builds Infineon secure element into biometric FIDO access card

New strategic partners AuthenTrend and Infineon Technologies want to shape the future of secure digital identities and authentication to be more user-friendly, and phishing-resistant.

To that end, AuthenTrend will build security elements from Infineon into its ATKey.Card NFC and other FIDO security keys. The Taiwan-based passwordless authentication provider and the Germany-based chip-maker share a vision for accelerating the adoption of FIDO authentication, according to a company announcement.

The integration of Infineon’s chip security capabilities, which AuthenTrend says in the announcement it has “proven expertise” in, “provides a foundational layer of trust and reliability.”

The ATKey.Card NFC is a FIDO security key in the form factor of a credit card, which takes no password or PIN, and provides contactless communication with devices through NFC. It also features match-on-card fingerprint biometrics with anti-spoofing capabilities, and a CC EAL6+ secure element. AuthenTrend says it is convenient to carry, energy-efficient and easy to implement in daily workflows.

The biometric feature is provided through a deal between AuthenTrend and Idex Biometrics. Idex received a follow-on order for Idex Access from AuthenTrend last year as ATKey.Cards made their way into the market.

AuthenTrend recommends considering the ATKey.Card NFC with Infineon’s secure element for enterprise logins, customer identity and access management (CIAM), healthcare access and developer and IT admin security.

