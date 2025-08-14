FB pixel

AuthenTrend builds Infineon secure element into biometric FIDO access card

| Chris Burt
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Fingerprint Recognition
AuthenTrend builds Infineon secure element into biometric FIDO access card
 

New strategic partners AuthenTrend and Infineon Technologies want to shape the future of secure digital identities and authentication to be more user-friendly, and phishing-resistant.

To that end, AuthenTrend will build security elements from Infineon into its ATKey.Card NFC and other FIDO security keys. The Taiwan-based passwordless authentication provider and the Germany-based chip-maker share a vision for accelerating the adoption of FIDO authentication, according to a company announcement.

The integration of Infineon’s chip security capabilities, which AuthenTrend says in the announcement it has “proven expertise” in, “provides a foundational layer of trust and reliability.”

The ATKey.Card NFC is a FIDO security key in the form factor of a credit card, which takes no password or PIN, and provides contactless communication with devices through NFC. It also features match-on-card fingerprint biometrics with anti-spoofing capabilities, and a CC EAL6+ secure element. AuthenTrend says it is convenient to carry, energy-efficient and easy to implement in daily workflows.

The biometric feature is provided through a deal between AuthenTrend and Idex Biometrics. Idex received a follow-on order for Idex Access from AuthenTrend last year as ATKey.Cards made their way into the market.

AuthenTrend recommends considering the ATKey.Card NFC with Infineon’s secure element for enterprise logins, customer identity and access management (CIAM), healthcare access and developer and IT admin security.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

New Pindrop research gets granular on deepfake detection

Pindrop’s researchers have dropped a new paper on “Audio and Visual Deepfake Countermeasures for Robust Detection and Fine Grained-Localization.” The…

 

Personal identity data still sold on dark web in Nigeria

The Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) has revealed that different forms of personal data including the National Identification Number (NIN),…

 

Official UK approval for AML with digital identity coming soon

Financial institutions in the UK will soon be able to use digital identities to carry out AML checks, so long…

 

Voice cloning tools give rise to cacophony of impersonation fraud

In the Hunger Games franchise, engineered mutant birds called jabberjays drive people to madness by mimicking the voices of their…

 

Cybersecurity firm flags FIDO authentication downgrade phishing attack risk

A new downgrade attack designed to bypass FIDO authentication with a “dedicated phishlet” has been discovered by enterprise cybersecurity provider…

 

AI age assurance not a hit with YouTube users

In the U.S., there is a growing campaign objecting to YouTube’s automated age assurance system, which uses machine learning algorithms…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events