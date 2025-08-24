FB pixel

Growing compliance demands, regional expansion drive new industry hires

Tech5, Sumsub and Credas onboard experienced executives
| Stephen Mayhew
Growing compliance demands, regional expansion drive new industry hires
 

Tech5 is looking for enterprise growth in Latin America, while Credas and Sumsub add experience to address evolving compliance requirements. Dentity has brought on industry veteran Eve Maler to advise.

Tech5 hires to expand footprint in LATAM

TECH5 has appointed Fernando Li Vice President, Sales for Latin America.

With more than 10 years experience in the biometrics industry in Latin America, including managing opportunities for the region at Aware, Li’s background enables him to collaborate effectively with diverse customer profiles, and support end-customers.

In this new role, Li will focus on expanding TECH5’s footprint in LATAM, growing the company’s presence in the enterprise sector, strengthen customer and partner relationships and build new strategic partnerships across the region.

Sumsub steps up global govt engagement

Kat Cloud has been appointed Sumsub Head of Government Relations. Cloud, an experienced leader in fintech policy and regulatory affairs, will lead Sumsub’s global government engagement.

Cloud previously served as Principal Director of Open Banking Compliance at Yodlee, was on the board of the Financial Data Exchange (FDX) and worked at the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), giving her a unique perspective on U.S. and international regulatory framework. Cloud also held senior roles at Plaid.

Cloud will lead Sumsub’s relationships with lawmakers, regulators, and industry coalitions worldwide. She will also serve as a public-facing voice for policy stakeholders seeking clarity on mitigating identity fraud, advancing fraud prevention, and evolving compliance requirements.

Credas hire to focus on technology roadmap

Neil Williams has been named Chief Technology Officer at Credas.

Williams experience includes more than 20 years at BT Group in a range of senior technology roles, as well as leadership positions at Alcumus and ActiveQuote. He was most recently interim CTO at Sero.

In this new role Williams will lead Credas’ technology roadmap, focusing on scaling operations to meet growing compliance demands in regulated industries worldwide.

Dentity names new advisor

Jeffrey Schwartz, founder and CEO of Dentity took to LinkedIn last week to announce that Eve Maler has joined the company as an advisor.

Maler, co-inventor of foundational protocols like XML, SAML, and UMA, has served in key leadership roles at Sun Microsystems, PayPal, ForgeRock, and is founder of Venn Factory.

