Biometrics Institute industry survey gathers professional insights

| Chris Burt
The Biometrics Institute is inviting industry professionals to participate in its 16th annual industry survey.

The Institute notes that it “is the only industry survey of its kind, and provides valuable information on developments, attitudes and trends in biometrics.

“The results will give you insights into what your industry peers think about the direction biometrics is moving in, and they will allow us to tailor our work in the coming year in line with what you tell us is important.”

Past surveys have shown concern amongst biometrics professionals for how the public image of artificial intelligence will affect attitudes towards biometrics, and the need for public education about the technology. The 2024 edition also showed an uptick in multimodal biometrics adoption as both attacks and defenses increase in sophistication.

The anonymous survey takes about 10 minutes to complete, the Biometrics Institute says, and those who provide their contact details will be entered in a draw for three gift cards of 50 pounds or local currency equivalent in value.

The responses will be collected and published for members in August.  Non-members who participate and share their contact details will receive an executive summary.

Responses are sought through July 1, 2025.

