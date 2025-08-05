Namibia unveils digital transformation priorities in new development policy plan

Namibia has released its Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6) which outlines the country’s major development projections, including a plan to establish a fully digital government ecosystem by 2030.

The critical policy document of 324 pages outlines strategic priorities for the country in the next five years, and calls for traction to its digital transformation push in order to have 100 percent of government services digitized by the end of the plan’s implementation period. The NDP6 is set to run from 2025 to 2030.

The document echoes the need for the Southern African country of just over three million people to build a digitally empowered and knowledge-based economy by 2030, with universal connectivity, robust digital infrastructure, and high adoption of new technologies.

Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah launched the plan recently during a ceremony which also coincided with the anniversary of her third month as the country’s first female leader.

According to the NDP6, Namibia’s digital transformation plan touches on several aspects including the establishment of strong digital public infrastructure such as a national digital ID which is planned for 2026, a digital payments platform as well as data interoperability systems.

It also urges the government to prioritize measures that put the country in a strong competitive position in the global digital economy, and ensure the expansion of ICT infrastructure that is affordable, secure, and universally accessible. It also outlines strategies to properly address issues round AI adoption, cybersecurity, and digital skilling, among others.

The blueprint equally underlines efforts to expand connectivity, with focus on bridging the digital divide between urban and rural communities through targeted investments in rural ICT centers and digital education programs.

Per the plan, the country also intends to double down on its high AI readiness to encourage digital innovation in several sectors including education, agriculture and health. The construction of a data center is also envisaged to better support the local digital economy and strengthen the country’s digital sovereignty.

The government says the plan will track digital transformation progress based on certain outcomes such as access to technologies which it expects to move from the current 28 percent to 70 percent by 2030, internet coverage from 53 percent to 90 percent, digital inclusion from 54 to 70 percent and the integration of statistical and geospatial systems to 50 percent within the same time frame.

“Under the theme ‘Fostering Economic Growth, Inclusiveness and Resilience for Quality Sustainable Development’, the NDP6 is designed to promote sustainable economic growth and address the underlying challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequalities,” the president said of the plan in a policy speech.

“In pursuit of smarter public service, Namibia has forged strategic partnerships to co-develop a national One-Stop-Shop model that brings integrated government services closer to communities,” she added.

Article Topics

Africa | digital government | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | government services | Namibia | NDP6