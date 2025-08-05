Robust DPI inevitable for Eswatini’s economic, jobs boom: World Bank

A World Bank economic update for Eswatini published recently, dubbed, “Harnessing the potential of digital technologies for Eswatini’s economic growth and job creation” suggests the building of an effective digital public infrastructure (DPI) ecosystem as one of the sure ways of ensuring economic buoyancy.

The report highlights digital transformation as a cross-cutting solution which can enable the country achieve inclusive growth, put in place efficient public services, and build resilience against economic shocks. The country’s economy is projected to grow by 5 percent this year.

The 58-page report, which examines the impact of digitization on the Southern African nation’s economy, notes that the DPI should include a robust and inclusive biometric national digital ID system to facilitate access to digital government services such as digital Know Your Customer (eKYC) and Government-to-People (G2P) payments.

Such a system, the report indicates, should also help establish interoperability standards in order to facilitate its integration with other national systems including health, education, and social protection.

The country’s national population register is identified as the foundation upon which to build that robust DPI mechanism, but the report advises that the register should be fully equipped with digital potential and a resilient digital security architecture so as to help unpack most or all of the benefits of a digital economy. It also calls for the putting in place of a biometric authentication system.

In addition to a robust DPI, the World Bank publication also advises the Kingdom to adopt policies that will enable it strengthen its digital governance such as redefining roles to prevent an overlap of roles, and to fully operationalize the Cybersecurity Agency and Data Protection Office.

The report also calls for a reform of the country’s Posts and Telecommunications Corporation to enhance and expand access to connectivity services, carry out digital upskilling programs that tie in with labour market needs of the digital economy, and foster a spirit of digital entrepreneurship and ensure “stronger intellectual property protections, startup access to government contracts (e-GP), and a blended finance fund for high-growth tech firms.”

According to the World Bank, these measures, if properly implemented by Eswatini, will put the country in a better position to “harness digital transformation for inclusive growth, job creation, and reduced reliance on volatile revenue streams.”

“By addressing these priorities decisively, the nation can unlock systemic productivity gains, diversify its economy, and ensure no citizen is left behind in the digital age.”

Financial inclusion in the country will gain more traction if the digital payment system (National Payment Switch) is fully utilized, the report says, noting that at the moment, more than 90 percent of People-to-Business (P2B) payments are still cash-based.

Among other things, the report also urges Eswatini to fully digitize the tax administration, set up an online business registry, roll out a digital procurement system, and enable open access to backbone connectivity infrastructure.

Eswatini’s ongoing digital transformation drive includes efforts to digitize access to public services. In this regard, it launched a digital government app, GIYH App, in May, but the move has faced criticisms over data privacy issues.

