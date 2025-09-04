FB pixel

1Kosmos designated under new GSA category for digital credentialing services

Special Item Number 541519CSP vets Credential Service Providers at federal grade
| Joel R. McConvey
1Kosmos has been named a full-service Credential Service Provider (CSP) under the General Services Administration’s (GSA) newly established Special Item Number (SIN 541519CSP).

Per a release from the New York-based blockchain identity firm, SIN 541519CSP is a new category under the GSA Schedule, created to streamline how federal agencies procure digital credentialing services. It identifies pre-vetted vendors that meet federal-grade technical, security, privacy and operational requirements derived from the NIST SP 800-63 digital identity guidelines. Qualifying vendors must first be listed on the Kantara Trust Status List, “demonstrate conformance with the Identity and Authenticator (I&A) requirements of NIST SP 800-63 and maintain at least a FedRAMP Moderate Authorization to Operate (ATO) or be actively pursuing FedRAMP authorization.”

1Kosmos says its inclusion was secured in collaboration with Carahsoft Technology Corp., and calls it “a significant milestone in expanding the accessibility of secure, NIST-aligned digital identity services for federal agencies,” including enrollment, identity verification, authentication and credential lifecycle management.

“This designation reinforces 1Kosmos as a proven, high-assurance credential service provider aligned with the U.S. Government’s highest standards for digital identity,” says Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos (who recently spoke with the Biometric Update Podcast about the company’s $57 million series B funding round). “As agencies modernize their identity infrastructure, 1Kosmos offers faster procurement, lower integration risk and a FedRAMP high-authorized cloud platform built for secure identity proofing and lifecycle management at scale.”

Tyler Nelson, Sales Manager who leads the 1Kosmos Team at Carahsoft, says “the accomplishment highlights 1Kosmos’s dedication to providing advanced cybersecurity solutions for government agencies.”

The GSA says federal spending on credential services has grown sixfold in recent years, from $6 million to $36 million.

