4iDigital boss says Mexico could become Brazil-sized digital ID market

A biometrics and identity validation company focused on Latin America believes Mexico could become the next big market.

4iDigital has operations across South America as it expands its partnerships with banks and technology firms, and now it is reaching further up Latin America.

“Mexico is a focus for us because the digital ecosystem here is set to grow four to five times in the next two years,” says Dario Fainsod, co-founder of 4iDigital.

“We believe this market has the potential to reach the same levels as Brazil and the United States, and we want to be part of that growth.”

4iDigital plans to launch a self-sovereign identity solution in Mexico that can scale across Latin America. Fainsod believes this will be the starting point for open finance and open data in the region. “We want each person to own their identity, perform onboarding just once, and decide with whom to share their information,” he said.

The project is being developed in partnership with Idemia and regulatory bodies such as the National Electoral Institute (INE), aiding 4iDigital’s compliance with Mexican regulations. “We perform daily biometric comparisons against 140 million Mexicans,” says Álvaro García, VP of Sales, Idemia, a company that’s been present in Mexico for 20 years. Idemia Smart Identity is now owned by France’s IN Groupe.

In an interview with Mexico Business News, Fainsod revealed that 4iDigital’s revenues have tripled annually for the past three years, with penetration in key markets driven by strategic partnerships with the likes of Equifax, Experian and PriceWaterhouseCoopers. These key markets include Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile and Mexico.

4iDigital specializes in digital identity verification and fraud prevention for financial transactions and according to the company it processes over 1.2 million payments monthly for ecommerce platform MercadoLibre. It is building partnerships across the region to broaden the rollout of its transactions-by-biometrics authentication feature and bolster its market presence.

The company is investing heavily in user experience alongside fraud prevention, arguing that any frustration or security gap risks driving customers away and eroding trust. Emerging data protection regulations in Mexico, such as the General Law on Personal Data Protection, are accelerating the shift toward secure, user-controlled digital identity frameworks. In response, 4iDigital is prioritizing the rollout of reusable and sovereign identity solutions built on blockchain, aiming to simplify onboarding while enabling individuals to manage and selectively share their personal data.

The company is intensifying its fraud prevention strategy amid rising threats driven by the exploitation of AI. Its roadmap for late 2025 and early 2026 includes deploying multi-layered defenses such as behavioral analysis, voice and face biometrics, and anti-phishing tools.

