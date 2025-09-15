BixeLab wins ACT Chief Minister’s Export award

BixeLab has won the 2025 Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Chief Minister’s Export award in the Small Business category.

“As one of only three NIST accredited biometric testing laboratories in the world, BixeLab is proud to represent ACT and Australian innovation in identity assurance, exporting our trusted testing and evaluation services worldwide,” the company says in a LinkedIn post.

The Australia-based laboratory offers standards-based testing and certification of biometrics, digital identity and AI solutions. The testing services are accredited by NVLAP, FIDO, and MOSIP, the Modular Open Source Identity Platform.

In January, it was accredited by MOSIP as the first laboratory qualified to perform biometric device testing under the organization’s Advanced Compliance Program.

The company tests biometric capture devices, verification software, liveness detection systems and more.

Aside from biometric capture quality and modality-specific accuracy, BixeLab tests system performance across lighting, device and user variation, including bias. It also tests Presentation Attack Detection and liveness detection, end-to-end interoperability within identity frameworks, data security and risk exposure and conformance to specifications such as ISO/IEC 19795, 30107.

BixeLab also runs the BixeAcademy training and education program for biometrics and digital identity.

