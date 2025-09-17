ConnectID, k-ID to offer automated age controls based on adult verification

The bulk of the attention on age verification has concerned pornography and social media, both deemed by Australian lawmakers to be unfit for young kids. Chatbots look to be next in line. Meanwhile, one of the largest components of the digital universe continues to receive little attention – for now.

A new partnership between ConnectID and global compliance platform k-ID is aiming to deliver privacy preserving age assurance that fills the gap, by leveraging a combination of bank ID verification and automated controls set by parents.

“While the under-16 social media ban is grabbing headlines, the reality is that gaming is where children are spending much of their time online,” says a release announcing the partnership. The new suite of age assurance tools enable platforms and developers to verify a user’s age, dynamically adapt their services, and broaden parental controls.

The system works by first having a trusted adult verify the age of kids under 16 through ConnectID, the digital identity solution developed by Australian Payments Plus. Once age verification is completed through a trusted Australian institution, including the country’s four major banks, ConnectID will pass on the age signal to k-ID.

Based on the verified age, the k-ID platform automatically adjusts settings to ensure local compliance for online services, such as limits on open chat for younger users or gated age tiers.

Per the release, ConnectID does not see or store any personal information, but simply “facilitates the secure exchange of verified information with user consent.”

“With this trusted age signal, k-ID can activate the appropriate safety features and parental controls within the platforms.”

“Most parents want peace of mind that their kids are safe online,” says Andrew Black, managing director of ConnectID. “By facilitating age-appropriate experiences, we are helping protect young users while still giving them the opportunity to explore, play and connect in spaces designed with them in mind.”

Kieran Donovan, CEO of k-ID, says “partnering with ConnectID means we can help Australian platforms offer safer environments for younger players through real-time age verification. Our mission is to empower kids, not limit them. We want digital spaces to evolve with young people in ways that are responsible, privacy-focused and easy for platforms to get it right.”

In the Australian Government’s recently released Age Assurance Technology Trial report, both k-ID and ConnectID were assessed at the highest technology readiness level (TRL 9). Companies already using k-ID’s technology include Discord, Quora and Another Axiom.

