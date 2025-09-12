Costa Rica rolls out national digital identity app

Costa Rica has officially launched its mobile digital identity, allowing citizens to present the document on their smartphone the same way as a physical card.

As of Tuesday, Costa Ricans can apply for the IDC (Identidad Digital Costarricense ) by submitting their identity card number and facial biometrics to confirm their identity. Users then must pay 2,600 Costa Rican colones (about US$5) and download the IDC-Ciudadano app, developed by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

The IDC is part of a comprehensive plan to modernize TSE services, according to Xenia Guerrero Arias, general director of Technological Strategy.

“The main difference is that it’s a digital document with important security features based on international standards, and it uses biometrics to download, activate and access it,” says Guerrero Arias.

Costa Rica collaborated with Korean state-owned company KOMSCO on the digital identification project. KOMSCO (Korea Minting, Security Printing & ID Card Operating Corp.) developed Korea’s blockchain-based mobile ID system.

The digital ID is valid for only four years and still comes with some limitations. Citizens will not be able to use the ID to vote in the February 2026 national elections. Institutions will have up to six months to adjust to the new digital document.

Public authorities, including the police, are required to accept the IDC. Major banks and telecommunications companies are already preparing for the introduction, with state-owned Banco de Costa Rica (BCR) and Claro Telco already accepting the digital document, Costa Rica News reports. Banks can use a specialized app from TSE to integrate digital IDs into their identity verification processes.

Private companies will also be given six months to make adjustments. Office and residential buildings, for instance, will not be able to accept physical ID cards at the receptions and will have to verify visitors’ identities digitally through the TSE Verification Agent app.

Costa Rica plans to keep physical ID cards in use.

