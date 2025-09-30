Growing AML sector spearheaded by Oracle, Experian, LexisNexis: Juniper

The anti-money laundering (AML) systems market is set to be worth 75 billion dollars by 2030, partly driven by lax transaction monitoring, according to a new report from Juniper Research.

That adds up to growth of about 121 percent for total spending on third-party AML systems over the next four years – up from 33.9 billion in 2025. Banks will account for 64 percent of total AML spending by 2030, to meet the requirements of increasingly complex regulatory frameworks.

The report “addresses challenges posed by increasingly complex financial crimes, the potential benefits of increasing regulatory involvement, and an assessment of the many next-generation technological approaches to detect money laundering and suspicious activity.”

To thrive in times of rapid change, says Shane O’Sullivan, research analyst at Juniper Research, “vendors must look to move beyond traditional compliance tools and deliver on intelligent, adaptable systems that can anticipate risks across diverse sectors. By providing sector-specific risk models and explainable AI, institutions can customize detection rules and justify decisions to regulators, ultimately minimizing the impact of financial crime.”

The report includes a leaderboard based on an evaluation of 18 vendors. Criteria included segment coverage, service offerings and various capacity and capability measures. The podium belongs to LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Oracle and Experian, deemed to be the top three vendors of 2025.

Real-time data integration and transaction monitoring for cryptocurrencies and blockchain activity are among the asks from those in need of AML solutions.

BioCatch report says stablecoin is ‘scammer’s currency of choice’

BioCatch also has a new report, showing that financial institutions in the U.S. saw confirmed money laundering cases more than double in the first half of 2025 from the same period the year prior.

“While our American customers reported more or less flat scam volumes between 2024 and 2025, that still represents a quadrupling of scams in the country from two years ago,” says BioCatch Director of Global Fraud Intelligence Tom Peacock, in a press release. “Scams remain far-and-away the most prevalent and most costly fraud type in the U.S. The bulk of those losses come from investment scams, which the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center found cost Americans more than 6.5 billion dollars last year.”

Plenty of those scams use blockchain-based stablecoins, which the report, 2025 Digital Banking Fraud Trends, calls “the scammer’s currency of choice.”

“Stablecoins and authorized push payments (APP) are now the twin engines of real-time money movement in the fraud and money laundering space,” says BioCatch Director of Global Advisory for North America Rob Autrey. “Stablecoins themselves aren’t nefarious, but they frequently serve as the preferred getaway vehicle for scammers, allowing them to realize the proceeds of their crimes.”

SEON launches AI platform with AML screening agent

Seon recently raised $80 million in a series C funding round to expand its AML and fraud prevention capacity. Now, it has launched a platform for AML investigations that automatically detects linked users, highlights critical risk signals with color-coded indicators and includes an intelligent AML screening agent that identifies false positives from screening hits.

“Fraud teams don’t only need more data; they need better context,” says Tamas Kadar, CEO of Seon, in a news release. “By capturing risk signals at the earliest customer touchpoints, our AI turns massive data volumes into clear, actionable intelligence.”

AML provider Eastnets and Facephi team up

Compliance and payment solutions provider Eastnets and Facephi have formed a strategic partnership to provide end-to-end fraud protection to banks and other financial institutions.

The partners say they are developing an “anti-fraud defense ecosystem” out of Eastnets’ AML, sanctions screening and transaction monitoring tools and Facephi’s face biometrics. They promise identity verification seamlessly integrated with AML and broader compliance workflows, and user-friendly processes that reduce drop-offs.

