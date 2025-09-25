IDMWORKS, ID Dataweb launch integrated adaptive identity proofing in IAM operations

IDMWORKS has unveiled a new managed service aimed at strengthening identity verification for third-party users, addressing a growing cybersecurity challenge as organizations increasingly rely on external vendors.

Developed in partnership with ID Dataweb, the service integrates adaptive identity proofing into existing identity and access management (IAM) operations to reduce fraud risk without disrupting workflows.

“Organizations have mastered employee identity management, but third-party access remains one of the biggest blind spots in IAM programs,” says Paul Bedi, CEO of IDMWORKS.

“Through our partnership with ID Dataweb, we can deliver a managed service that allows for every external user to be properly verified while avoiding unnecessary friction.”

Third-party relationships spanning contractors, partners and suppliers can expand the attack surface and expose networks to potential breaches.

The new service embeds ID Dataweb’s multi-layered verification workflows directly into IAM systems. This enables seamless and secure access for external users, the companies say.

“Identity fraud prevention and user experience don’t have to be in conflict,” says Edward Killeen, VP of Channel and Alliances at ID Dataweb.

“This partnership allows organizations to safeguard every digital interaction from identity-related fraud while keeping access frictionless.”

In June, customer identity and access management (CIAM) provider Strivacity and IDMWORKS formed a strategic partnership to help organizations quickly deliver customer-focused registration, identity verification, fraud detection, consent management and adaptive access.

