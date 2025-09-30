New Orleans crime camera network limits police over video release policy

Project NOLA, the nonprofit at the center of New Orleans’ surveillance debates, has moved to curtail police access to its vast camera network in protest of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s policy on video releases.

On Monday the group announced that the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) would no longer have remote access to its system of more than 5,000 cameras positioned across the city.

Officers can still review footage, but only by traveling to designated monitoring hubs, including Louisiana State Police Troop NOLA, the 8th District’s COPS8 facility, or Project NOLA’s own Real-Time Crime Center at the University of New Orleans.

In major emergencies, regional centers operated by the Jefferson, Plaquemines, and St. Bernard Parish sheriffs can still provide live monitoring, but everyday access has been restricted.

At the heart of the dispute is Mayor Cantrell’s directive that allows NOPD to release video footage to television production companies without the consent of the camera owners.

Project NOLA has denounced that practice as a betrayal of community trust and a threat to victims’ privacy. The organization says such releases, particularly when used in commercial entertainment, can retraumatize families and undermine the fragile cooperation that makes the camera network possible.

In response, Project NOLA is demanding that the City Council pass an ordinance prohibiting the release of footage to entertainment outlets without owner consent, or, failing that, it will wait out the end of Cantrell’s administration before restoring full police access.

It is important to note that NOPD, via the City’s Public Integrity Bureau, has a policy on distributing critical-incident recordings, which includes redactions, and competing interests in transparency vs. privacy.

Project NOLA was founded by New Orleans criminologist Bryan Lagarde. He launched the initiative as a nonprofit, community-driven crime-camera network.

Lagarde has long been the face of Project NOLA’s operations, overseeing its expansion into more than 5,000 cameras and frequently giving public statements on its role in aiding law enforcement while protecting community privacy.

Residents and businesses who choose to participate can purchase and install cameras that feed into the network, with the nonprofit handling secure data storage.

According to Project NOLA, it sometimes provide cameras using charitable funds, and hosts pay a service or data-handling fee rather than upfront full cost of camera purchase.

The system is independent of the city budget, funded instead by private donations and modest fees from camera hosts which has allowed it to grow outside the constraints of public procurement and contract oversight.

For years, the system has been credited with helping investigators solve homicides, robberies, and shootings, offering high-definition video evidence from neighborhoods across New Orleans. Police could request clips through an email or ticket portal, a process that continues today.

But Project NOLA says those requests have plunged by nearly 80 percent since May, after police supervisors allegedly warned officers they could face discipline for using the nonprofit’s system.

The drop-off has deepened the rift between NOPD and the organization, with Project NOLA insisting that officers now hesitate to tap into a resource that has long been essential to solving major crimes.

The conflict arrives at a moment when New Orleans is already debating the proper role of surveillance technology in public safety. The City Council recently postponed expanding facial recognition authority, citing concerns about oversight and abuse.

Against that backdrop, Project NOLA’s unique position as a private nonprofit running one of the nation’s largest independent biometric surveillance networks has made it a flashpoint in broader arguments over who controls sensitive data and how it should be used.

While New Orleans’ Real-Time Crime Center is staffed and managed by municipal employees, Project NOLA has always positioned itself as a community-led alternative, arguing that it can provide more cameras and higher-quality feeds at lower cost than the government.

That independence though has now become the fulcrum of a showdown. Project NOLA says its objection is not to police using video for investigations, but to the subsequent release of privately owned footage for entertainment.

Even though NOPD’s policies require redactions when releasing critical-incident recordings, the nonprofit believes those rules are inadequate when it comes to wholesale release of community-sourced video.

Project NOLA’s position seems to be that commercial release undermines the consent of the residents who make the system possible.

The result is a significant shift in how NOPD interacts with one of its most valuable investigative tools. Instead of near-instant remote access, detectives and officers must now rely on in-person visits and case-by-case requests, potentially slowing investigations at a time when the city is grappling with high rates of violent crime.

Project NOLA has made clear it is willing to hold that line until the city either changes its policy or sees a new administration come into office.

The standoff underscores the fragile balance between public safety and privacy in New Orleans and highlights how much power rests with a nonprofit that has, for more than a decade, quietly built one of the nation’s largest privately run crime-camera network.

