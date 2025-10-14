1Password to be ‘flagship cybersecurity investment” for Halo Fund

A major new investment in 1Password comes with an endorsement calling it “one of the most trusted brands in security.” The strategic second investment in the Toronto-based biometric identity security and access management firm gives a 75-million-dollar stake to Halo Fund, a new billion-dollar growth fund founded by Ryan Smith, owner of the NBA’s Utah Jazz franchise, and Ryan Sweeney, general partner at venture capital firm Accel.

Halo Fund’s goal is to “help transformative companies scale faster by leveraging the cultural reach of technology, sports, and entertainment.” A release calls the partnership its “flagship cybersecurity investment,” citing 1Passwords’s trusted brand, accelerating enterprise momentum, and “clear vision for what modern identity security will look like in the AI era.”

Sports and entertainment is familiar ground for 1Password, which recently partnered with the Red Bull Formula 1 Racing Academy and driver Alisha Palmowski. Jeff Shiner, who moved from being co-CEO to executive chair of the company’s board of directors in July, spoke with the Biometric Update Podcast in June about the unique challenges of data security in a global racing context.

Smith, who in addition to owning the Jazz is also the executive chair of experience management firm Qualtrics, says 1Password is “one of those rare companies that has both the trust of millions of users and the ambition to define and lead the future of identity security, which ensures that the right person or agent has the right access to the right resources from only trusted devices.”

“Identity and security are at the heart of how the world will use and trust AI. 1Password has the vision, leadership, and products to unlock the full potential of one of the most important transformations in technology since the advent of the internet.”

David Faugno, CEO of 1Password, says the partnership with Halo Fund is a “powerful validation of 1Password’s momentum and vision for the future.”

“Halo Fund was founded to back enduring companies that are reshaping industries, and 1Password is doing exactly that in the identity security space. What excites us most is their ability to secure the next wave of agentic systems and AI-driven workflows” – a “massive opportunity,” which has also attracted other joint investment partners, including Flume Ventures.

Autofill tool in Browserbase gives AI agents secure credentials

1Password launched its Agentic AI Security service to govern AI automation earlier this year. It also launched Secure Agentic Autofill to “give AI agents the secure credential layer needed to make real-time decisions,” according to a separate news release.

The tool securely delivers credentials to AI agents operating in-browser, so they can authenticate with web services without the risk of exposure. Per the release, with Secure Agentic Autofill, business and consumer app developers can connect their 1Password vaults, configure which credentials AI agents can access, and allow secure autofill only when required.

Key features include real-time human approval prompts, easy setup “just-in-time authentication,” meaning AI agents automatically retrieve and inject login credentials, passwords, and time-based one-time password codes at runtime, without storing or logging secrets.

Secure Agentic Autofill is available in early access exclusively through an integration with Browserbase, a cloud browser automation platform.

“We see AI agents changing the way work gets done, from procurement and onboarding to customer service and research,” says Paul Klein, CEO of Browserbase. “As we move toward an AI-native internet, these agents need a trust layer for credential access. Our partnership with 1Password creates exactly that, extending their proven security framework into the emerging world of agentic browser automation, so organizations can scale AI confidently.”

Article Topics

1Password | AI agents | biometrics | cybersecurity | digital identity | identity access management (IAM) | passwordless authentication