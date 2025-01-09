1Password acquires Trelica to bolster Extended Access Management platform

Toronto biometric identity security firm 1Password has announced the acquisition of UK SaaS access management company Trelica. A release says the strategic acquisition will “accelerate the delivery of new capabilities in the 1Password Extended Access Management (XAM) platform.”

“Trelica’s technology and approach align perfectly with our mission to unleash employee productivity without compromising security,” says Jeff Shiner, Co-CEO of 1Password. “The acquisition of Trelica accelerates our path to delivering the full potential of our Extended Access Management platform, which ensures that employees’ devices, identities, and apps are trusted before access is granted.”

The complexity of modern digital ecosystems, which mix personal and corporate devices, mobile and in-person workforces, biometric authentication and traditional login, among other variables, makes 100 percent awareness a tricky proposition. Per the release, one in three employees use unapproved apps and tools to boost productivity.

The XAM concept is to give companies the ability to manage unsanctioned, and therefore insecure, apps employees may be using in breach of policy.

By enabling control of so-called shadow IT not secured behind single sign-on (SSO) and other unprotected devices, Trelica helps the 1Password Extended Access Management platform close the “trust-access gap” – “the security risks posed by unmanaged devices and apps accessing company data without proper governance controls.”

“The greater the gap, the greater the risk of a data breach,” Shiner says.

In addition to shadow IT management, Trelica will help “optimize software licenses to uncover cost-saving opportunities, automate workflows for smarter resource allocation, and maintain continuous compliance with standards such as SOC 2 and ISO/IEC 27001 through comprehensive audit trails and robust policy.”

Article Topics

1Password | access management | acquisitions | biometrics | digital identity | Trelica