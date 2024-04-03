Report reveals nearly half of employees in the technology sector use shadow IT

The struggle to balance productivity and security is becoming more pronounced as employees increasingly turn to advanced technologies and personal devices. This shift, unfortunately, also exposes them to a 15 percent increase in cyber attacks over the past three years, as reported by IBM.

Dashlane has enhanced security by incorporating Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools, including Splunk. The company claims that this integration streamlines the monitoring of user activity data, offering a secure method for administrators to access and monitor credential activity logs and event reporting data directly from Splunk.

By configuring alerts within the SIEM tools, the integration allows timely detection of suspicious activities, enabling administrators to take action to safeguard compromised accounts.

To gain further insights, 1Password surveyed 1,500 North American workers, including 500 IT security professionals. Half of the security experts reported that it’s complicated to strike the right balance between productivity and security.

In its ongoing efforts to enhance security, Dashlane says it employs confidential computing to secure sensitive logs and data via encryption within a secure enclave. This advanced security measure adds an extra layer of protection, ensuring that sensitive information remains encrypted and isolated from any potential threats during processing.

Confidential computing is a technique that separates the processing of sensitive data from the rest of the system so that it is handled in a way that is inaccessible to the operating system.

1Password reports that four out of five security professionals feel that their current security measures are inadequate. This is particularly concerning given that many employees work remotely or in hybrid environments, often using personal devices. As a result, sensitive data may flow through sanctioned and unsanctioned applications, including company productivity suites and file-sharing services.

Keeper Security has integrated passkey management into its platform, supporting both iOS and Android. The company claims that this feature aims to provide users with access to websites and applications across browsers and operating systems without the need for traditional passwords.

Passkeys rely on public key cryptography, where the private key for authentication stays on the device, and only a public key is shared with the service being accessed. Keeper Security assures that this method significantly reduces the risk of cyberattacks and data breaches since the authentication is not stored on external servers.

Keeper’s passkeys are stored in Keeper Vault, a secure digital vault that offers encrypted storage. The company emphasizes that it safeguards these keys using its zero-knowledge security model.

“As this exciting new authentication method grows in popularity, we understand that users need a platform that provides secure management of multiple login methods– including both passkeys and traditional passwords. In this hybrid world, Keeper provides a seamless experience across operating systems and devices,” says Craig Lurey, CTO and co-founder of Keeper Security.

Article Topics

1Password | cybersecurity | Dashlane | identity access management (IAM) | Keeper Security | passkeys | passwordless authentication