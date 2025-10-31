FB pixel

Aadhaar Vision 2032 committee launches to ensure digital ID tech-readiness, inclusion

Aadhaar, the world’s largest national digital identity scheme, is undergoing a technological and strategic review under the guidance of a newly formed expert committee, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced.

The goal of the review is to inform the roadmap for a new “Aadhaar Vision 2032.” The framework is intended to strengthen Aadhaar’s technological foundation, integrate emerging innovations and keep the country’s digital ID robust, inclusive and future-ready, according to the announcement.

The inclusivity of Aadhaar has been repeatedly called into question, and the UIDAI said recently it is upgrading the system’s biometrics to address verification failures.

Cutting-edge technologies specifically noted in the announcement include AI, blockchain, quantum computing, advanced encryption and next-generation data security tools. The UIDAI has been steadily increasing the biometric security requirements for Aadhaar, and building up its research and development ecosystem.

The expert committee includes UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar and a cadre of digital identity luminaries. MOSIP Head of Engineering Sasikumar Ganesan, Michigan State University Professor Anil Jain and Nutanix Founder Dheeraj Pandey are joined by half a dozen others on the committee.

The committee will craft an Aadhaar Vision 2032 policy document, outlining a framework for a new generation of Aadhaar architecture that will align with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act and emerging global standards.

“With this initiative, UIDAI reaffirms its commitment to technological excellence, innovation, and public trust  ensuring Aadhaar continues to be a transformative force in India’s digital governance journey,” UIDAI says. “The Vision 2032 roadmap is not only about sustaining technological leadership but also about reinforcing Aadhaar’s role as a secure, inclusive, and people-centric digital identity.”

