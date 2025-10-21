Beyon unveils new investment plan for Jordan’s DPI, seals KYC deal in Bahrain

Bahraini digital ID company Beyon Connect has rebranded its Jordan operations as “Umniah by Beyon” and also announced new investments worth 300 million Jordanian dinar (US$423 million) to support the country’s digital transformation.

The rebranding was unveiled recently during an event in the Jordanian capital Amman and now puts Beyon’s telecommunications business under one brand identity, the firm said in the announcement.

The event was a moment to celebrate Beyon’s many years of investment in digital infrastructure, and to launch a new investment journey that will see it increase support for digital public infrastructure (DPI).

“The launch of Umniah by Beyon marks a significant milestone in our ongoing strategy to create a unified brand that reflects our scale, ambition, and leadership in digital innovation. Rooted in Bahrain and driven by global ambitions, Beyon continues to evolve as a technology group expanding its impact through purposeful investment and collaboration,” Beyon Group Chairman Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said of the rebranding.

He added that the new investment they are making in Jordan via Umniah by Beyon “reflects our confidence in the region’s digital future and our determination to drive sustainable growth through innovation and partnership” and is a “moment that defines how we move forward as one Group, with one vision, and one brand connecting our businesses, people, and purpose across every market we serve.”

With the new identity and investment plans, Beyon Group is embarking on a new journey to scale its international portfolio with strategic intent and financial discipline, according to its CEO Andrew Kvalseth.

“By aligning our brands, we strengthen operational consistency and unlock sustainable value across our portfolio. Our investment discipline is guided by clear metrics for long-term growth, capital efficiency, and leadership in digital services,” he remarked.

“As we continue to diversify, our priority remains unchanged; to grow profitably, innovate sustainably, and build enduring value for our shareholders and the communities we serve.”

As part of the its plans under the new identity, Beyon will continue to expand its digital connectivity projects in Jordan, and set itself on a new market growth path in the region and beyond.

Bulk KYC service in Bahrain

Early this month, Beyon partnered with Bahrain’s Information and eGovernment Authority (IGA) to introduce a Bulk Know Your Customer (KYC) service to ensure a more trusted and secure digital financial ecosystem.

Per an announcement, the service will rely on Bahrain’s Central Population Registry (CRS) to facilitate the verification of large volumes of customer information by accredited financial institutions.

The Chief Executive of IGA, Mohammed Ali Al Qaed, said “this initiative reflects our continued commitment to enabling Bahrain’s financial sector with practical, trusted and future-ready digital services.”

“It gives institutions the confidence to address legacy data challenges and to meet the expectations of regulators, partners and customers – all within a secure, government-backed framework,” he added.

In his own comments, Shaikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of Beyon Digital Growth, stated that “the Bulk KYC Service equips institutions with a powerful tool to eliminate outdated records, enhance trust and align with national regulatory and security expectations.”

The Bulk KYC is part of a broader government digital transformation project under the ekey 2.0 initiative launched early this year.

Beyon signed an MoU early this year to provide trusted digital services for the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU).

