Brivas acquires 3Fish IP for proof of humanity with biometric gesture recognition

| Chris Burt
A patent acquisition deal between Brivas and Christchurch, New Zealand-based 3Fish Ltd. sets up the development of a “Proof of Human” protocol based on “Augmented Authentication”

The Augmented Authentication technology from Brivas uses sensor fusion accelerated with GPUs to combine thermal maps, motion pulses and micro-gestures for biometric gesture recognition.

Proof of Human technology can block synthetic IDs and deepfakes, according to the announcement from Brivas.

The first of the 3Fish patents dates back to 2010, which means its predates 2013’s America Invents Act. The AIA shifted the U.S. patent system to a prioritize the first filing of a claim, rather than the first invention (or record) of a claim. Key patents in Brivas’ portfolio therefore enjoy Prior invention Protected status.

Brivas says the companies’ work “leapfrogged” the work on biometric presentation attack detection (PAD) by NIST and anticipated the threat of deepfakes a full decade before it reached the headlines.

“This is foresight etched in code,” says Beau Parry, Brivas partner and inventor. “The Brivas/Fish patents didn’t chase threats—they built defenses for a future of polymorphic bots and holographic personas. Brivas/Fish GPU fusion makes liveness an oracle of trust.”

A patent for an “Automated Identity Assessment Method and System” is described by Brivas as the “primary active patent” in the 3Fish family. It describes an access control system with a sequence of unpredictable prompts to perform visible actions which are video recorded and then assessed with a gesture recognition system.

SumVentures Founder Dan Leckrone worked on the integration of patents from 3Fish Founder Jeremy Wyn-Harris and Parry, according to the announcement.

Digital identity providers have been pitching a variety of methods to accurately identify and verify the claims of AI agents with various names for proof of humanity.

