FB pixel

EUDI Wallet for payments best for KYC, combined with existing systems, industry groups say

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Financial Services
EUDI Wallet for payments best for KYC, combined with existing systems, industry groups say
 

Making payments simple is an important goal for the European Union Digital Identity (EUDI) wallet. But not all payment use cases are equally suitable for implementing the digital ID, according to a new paper published by the Smart Payment Association in collaboration with the Secure Identity Alliance.

The two organizations argue that using the EUDI Wallet as a means of payment should be based on existing payment instruments and solutions, including current scheme cards or existing account-to-account payment solutions.

“The alternative of creating an altogether new payment system for the EUDI wallet will be a very complex, costly and lengthy task. We do not consider this to be realistic,” the research titled Digital Identity Wallet for Payments concludes.

The paper, published last week, explores connections between payments and digital ID wallets. This includes use cases for the EUDI Wallet, such as digitizing existing payment cards, using the wallet for a future digital euro and for providing information to the merchants.

Aside from using the EUDI Wallet as a means of payment, the paper looks at its role in Strong Customer Authentication (SCA), warning that it could add complexity and cost for banks without adding significant benefits. Currently, banks are required to accept the wallet as a method to implement Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) upon the request of the user.

“For the EUDI wallet to be used for SCA, the wallet must be provisioned with credentials of the bank, bound to the user account, for example cryptographic keys and end user data issued by the bank,” the paper notes. “Provisioning such data will require to integrate the bank’s systems with the EUDI wallet systems. As banks in Europe have already invested heavily to implement their own SCA solutions to comply with PSD2, the additional use of the EUDI wallet for this purpose may be seen as a redundancy bringing costs and little added value.”

On the other side of the spectrum are the most interesting use cases for the EUDI Wallet: Initial Know Your Customer (KYC) processes and onboarding of a new user. Providing a user’s identity to a bank minimizes the risk of fraud and eases compliance, which will be valuable for the financial services sector.

The paper also looks at regulation and current trials within EU-wide Large-Scale Pilots (LSPs).  The conclusions include inputs from the two industry organizations, one focusing on the cards and mobile payments and the other on trusted identity.

Its conclusions largely align with those in a EUDI Wallet Consortium (EWC) white paper published last November.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Dashlane unpacks its Passkey Power 20 on Biometric Update Podcast

It has not been a quick fight for passkeys. In the theoretical prize fight between passwords – the grizzled old…

 

World ID coming to blockchain gaming, dating age verification, more credentials

A brave new world, a whole new Orb, proof of humanity: World (the company) loves to claim it’s changing the…

 

Ping Identity to save millions in interest from Thoma Bravo refinancing debt

Thoma Bravo is taking out a broadly syndicated loan for $1.8 billion as it looks to pay out a $1.12…

 

NYPD faces federal lawsuit over alleged unconstitutional citywide surveillance

A new federal lawsuit accuses the New York City Police Department (NYPD) of operating an unconstitutional mass surveillance system that…

 

AI chatbots face age assurance clampdown prompted by teen suicide, psychosis

What are nightmares made of? Halloween lore would say vampires and werewolves and witches and ghosts. But it turns out…

 

Facephi toes break-even point on expanded biometrics, geographies, sectors

Facephi has reached positive cash flow over the past 12 months, on a constant currency basis, reporting it reached 10,000…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events