Fundraising obligations put BIO-key on the clock for biometric IAM deals

BIO-key has cash on hand following a pair of fundraising moves, and a new distributor for its biometric IAM portfolio in the Nordic region. But the company is also facing mounting pressure to deliver bottom-line results from the terms of its financing.

The company has raised $3.1 million (less agent fees and expenses) from an existing institutional investor in the form of a warrant inducement agreement to get it to exercise outstanding warrants issued on January 15, 2025. The inducement is a reduced exercise share price of $1.02.

That means the investor is purchasing 3,091,668 shares from outstanding Series A and B warrants. But the investor is also getting new warrants to purchase up to 6,183,336 shares at the same price. The new warrants last five years and can be exercised at any time.

BIO-key raised $1.9 million through a warrant inducement agreement with shares priced at $1.85 during the third quarter of its fiscal 2024 year.

That means the new warrants price the shares nearly 45 percent lower than those issued roughly a year ago.

BIO-key also reported a $1.13 million promissory note secured with “a lien on substantially all of the Company’s assets and properties.” The note comes with a 9 percent interest rate, and the principal is due to be repaid within 18 months.

A late-September filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sets out conditions for repayment and recompense to the lender, Streeterville Capital, in the event of default.

Default should not be an imminent worry for BIO-key, after it reported a healthy 49 percent revenue increase on nearly $1.7 million in the second fiscal quarter of 2025, compared to the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenues were up across the company’s services, software licensing and hardware business segments. Operating expenses were down, helping BIO-key’s net loss shrink to just under $1.2 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to nearly $1.7 million or $1.00 per share in Q2 2024.

Highlights for BIO-key during the previous quarter include a deployment of biometrics-backed IAM solutions to a national bank in Mozambique through a strategic partnership with Runlevel. A national defense ministry in an unnamed country also placed follow-on orders with BIO-key worth over $600,000 in June.

Partnership with IT2Trust

BIO-key has formed a partnership with Scandinavian IT distributor IT2Trust to deliver identity and access management (IAM) solutions based on biometric authentication to enterprises and public sector organizations in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland. BIO-key says its IAM technologies are GDPR-compliant and scalable.

IT2Trust will distribute and support BIO-key’s PortalGuard, Passkey:YOU, PIN:You, WEB-key, Identity-Bound Biometrics and biometric scanners like PIV-Pro and EcoID III, the latter of which was launched just a week ago with built-in liveness detection.

