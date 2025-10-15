Regula IDV Platform offers full coverage across identity management workflow

Regula has launched the Regula IDV Platform, a ready-to-use orchestration system that unifies identity verification and management workflows.

Complexity is a core problem for identity management, as legacy systems – and frustrated attempts to replace them – create fragmentation over time. With separate vendors for every link in the chain, both costs and security risks increase.

A press release says Regula IDV Platform promises a “one-stop-shop solution” that makes for a single, smooth onboarding workflow powered by “proprietary solutions for the entire identity journey.” It includes comprehensive document and biometric checks, AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and PEP (Politically Exposed Persons) screening, databases and more, to support complete end-to-end use cases.

It maintains a single, auditable source of truth with centralized user profiles, secure storage and advanced analytics, and comes with compliance built-in for a wide swath of regulations covering KYC, AML, GDPR and more. User data management and analytics tools help businesses store, process, and analyze identity data to optimize decision-making, leading to lower operational costs.

“For years, businesses have struggled with fragmented identity systems that are costly, slow, and hard to adapt,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula. “Regula IDV Platform gives enterprises the agility they need to scale, the flexibility to integrate with any system, and the orchestration capabilities to connect multiple processes into one seamless flow with the reliability of the most comprehensive identity checks – all while reducing complexity and cost.”

The platform is fully vendor-agnostic to integrate with any tech stack or third-party system, and built to scale according to an organization’s growth pace across the identity lifecycle. It allows for both on-premise and cloud deployment, and its multilingual, multi-document, and multi-device support gives it broad geographical coverage.

Regula IDV Platform also supports the creation and reuse of digital credentials issued by banks, telecom providers and government services. “Once a user’s identity is confirmed during the KYC process, these credentials can be securely reused to authorize access to other services, with biometric verification ensuring authenticity at every step.” As such, it can support age assurance to instantly confirm age, protect minors and comply with local regulations.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital identity | identity management | identity orchestration | identity verification | onboarding | Orchestration Service Provider | Regula