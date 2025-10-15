FB pixel

Regula IDV Platform offers full coverage across identity management workflow

Biometrics, multilingual document checks, compliance collected in one platform
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News
Regula IDV Platform offers full coverage across identity management workflow
 

Regula has launched the Regula IDV Platform, a ready-to-use orchestration system that unifies identity verification and management workflows.

Complexity is a core problem for identity management, as legacy systems – and frustrated attempts to replace them – create fragmentation over time. With separate vendors for every link in the chain, both costs and security risks increase.

A press release says Regula IDV Platform promises a “one-stop-shop solution” that makes for a single, smooth onboarding workflow powered by “proprietary solutions for the entire identity journey.” It includes comprehensive document and biometric checks, AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and PEP (Politically Exposed Persons) screening, databases and more, to support complete end-to-end use cases.

It maintains a single, auditable source of truth with centralized user profiles, secure storage and advanced analytics, and comes with compliance built-in for a wide swath of regulations covering KYC, AML, GDPR and more. User data management and analytics tools help businesses store, process, and analyze identity data to optimize decision-making, leading to lower operational  costs.

“For years, businesses have struggled with fragmented identity systems that are costly, slow, and hard to adapt,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula. “Regula IDV Platform gives enterprises the agility they need to scale, the flexibility to integrate with any system, and the orchestration capabilities to connect multiple processes into one seamless flow with the reliability of the most comprehensive identity checks – all while reducing complexity and cost.”

The platform is fully vendor-agnostic to integrate with any tech stack or third-party system, and built to scale according to an organization’s growth pace across the identity lifecycle. It allows for both on-premise and cloud deployment, and its multilingual, multi-document, and multi-device support gives it broad geographical coverage.

Regula IDV Platform also supports the creation and reuse of digital credentials issued by banks, telecom providers and government services. “Once a user’s identity is confirmed during the KYC process, these credentials can be securely reused to authorize access to other services, with biometric verification ensuring authenticity at every step.” As such, it can support age assurance to instantly confirm age, protect minors and comply with local regulations.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

EU’s EES launched with slowdowns and rule violations

Two minutes and 26 seconds — this was the time it took English travel journalist Simon Calder to register for…

 

Badge adds biometric cryptography to Thales CIAM platform for account recovery

Thales has introduced a new Identity Verification and Account Recovery solution for enterprises and consumers that utilizes technology from Badge…

 

Digital detention expands under the guise of compassion, report says

A new policy report jointly produced by the Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, International Detention Coalition, and Refugee Law…

 

UK citizens say the police should be using AI – but there are conditions…

By Professor Fraser Sampson, former UK Biometrics & Surveillance Camera Commissioner As we come to terms with its potential reach, debates…

 

SITA modernizes infrastructure with biometrics at Hawai’i, Guyana, Georgia airports

Airports, governments and SITA are increasingly working together to speed up passenger processing with biometrics and digitalization as passenger numbers…

 

HID upgrades passkey, FIDO authentication capabilities with IDmelon acquisition

Texas-based HID has reached an agreement to acquire Vancouver, Canada-based logical access control provider IDmelon to upgrade its portfolio of…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events