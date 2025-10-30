Socure expands RiskOS platform with AI suite, partners with Markazz

As digital identity and compliance demands intensify across industries, Socure is ramping up its investments in its solutions. The digital identity verification company has announced two major developments: expanding its RiskOS platform with a suite of AI-powered agents designed to automate risk decisioning, and partnered with Markaaz to streamline global SMB onboarding.

Socure has launched an expanded suite of AI-powered tools within its RiskOS platform. The new RiskOS AI Suite introduces six intelligent agents and assistants designed to automate and enhance decision-making across the risk lifecycle.

The release comes just eight months after Socure’s acquisition of Effectiv and the general availability of RiskOS. The company says the AI Suite is a major step forward in its mission to tackle complex identity and fraud challenges using explainable, actionable AI.

“This milestone marks a defining moment in Socure’s journey,” says Johnny Ayers, CEO and founder of Socure. “With AI agents and assistants built directly into the fabric of RiskOS, we’re not only automating workflows saving teams thousands of hours a month, we’re transforming how strategies are designed, user experiences are improved, and how decisions are made at tremendous scale.”

The new AI capabilities are embedded directly into the RiskOS infrastructure. This allows organizations to automate time-consuming tasks while maintaining human oversight, adapt controls in real time, and improve transparency in decision-making, Socure says.

Among the new tools is the Rule Writing Assistant, which enables users to write executable rules in plain language using a no-code interface. This allows small teams to respond quickly to fraud trends and business changes. The Workflow Change Summary tool automatically generates audit-ready summaries of rule changes, simplifying compliance and reporting.

Meanwhile, the RiskOS MCP Server integrates RiskOS intelligence into popular code editors like VS Code, Cursor and Windsurf, helping developers build production-ready integrations quickly. To support case management and reporting, the suite includes the Case Review Assistant, which recommends outcomes based on historical data and risk signals.

GenAI Explainability offers one-click, plain-language explanations of machine learning decisions to improve auditability and regulatory trust. The Business Intelligence Agent automates Know Your Business (KYB) checks by compiling public data into comprehensive company profiles, reducing onboarding time.

Streamlining SMB onboarding with unified identity and business verification

Socure and Markaaz have entered a strategic partnership aimed at transforming the onboarding process for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

By integrating business and identity verification into a single automated workflow, the collaboration addresses a longstanding challenge in enterprise compliance: verifying Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs) with limited data histories while maintaining deep business intelligence.

SMBs often present verification difficulties due to fragmented ownership records, thin-file UBOs, and inconsistent data across jurisdictions. As enterprises expand internationally, they require onboarding solutions that are scalable, accurate and compliant across diverse regulatory environments.

Leveraging Socure’s RiskOS orchestration platform, customers can now unify Know Your Business (KYB) and UBO verification in one seamless process. Markaaz contributes firmographic, compliance, and business health insights. RiskOS integrates these capabilities alongside Socure’s Know Your Customer (KYC), watchlist screening, phone verification, and fraud detection tools via a single API.

Jonny Ayers, founder and CEO of Socure, believes the partnership turns SMB onboarding from a fragmented, manual process into a single, automated decision framework that scales across markets. “By bringing Markaaz’s global business intelligence into RiskOS, we’re giving enterprises the ability to instantly connect business and identity verification in one trusted workflow.”

The collaboration offers several key benefits: unified KYB and UBO checks that reduce manual reviews; enriched SMB profiles using Markaaz’s advanced modules such as Firmographics, Compliance, and Company Hierarchy; region-specific verification configurations; and automation of over 80 percent of verification decisions, significantly cutting review time.

Both companies were named among the top 20 leaders shaping the future of KYB in Liminal’s 2025 Business and Entity Verification Report. The report also highlighted RiskOS for its automation, integration and scalability.

“Socure and Markaaz’s partnership demonstrates the market shift we’re seeing toward unified, cross-border verification,” said Will Charnley, COO of Liminal. Charnley added that the companies are solving one of the most persistent challenges in global KYB — “delivering accuracy at scale without regional fragmentation.”

