Aware’s 3-pronged biometrics strategy lifts Q3 revenue by 33%

| Chris Burt
A strategy of advancing core biometric technology with adaptive liveness, a stronger go-to-market model and deeper strategic partnerships and certifications are lifting the top line for Aware.

The company reports a 33 percent increase in revenue in the third fiscal quarter of 2025, on a year-over-year basis, to $5.1 million. Net loss improved slightly, while adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed from $1.1 million a year earlier to $0.8 million.

Operating highlights for Aware in the past quarter and since include receiving FIDO Alliance Face Verification Certification from testing by BixeLab, the launch of its Intelligent Liveness software and expanded work with a major U.S. federal agency, which is deploying the new PAD solution to a mission-critical biometrics program, according to the announcement.

“Our three-pronged transformation continues to guide our work: advancing our core biometric technology with a focus on adaptive liveness, strengthening our science-forward, customer-obsessed, go-to-market model, and deepening strategic partnerships and certifications that build trust and scale,” says Aware CEO Ajay Amlani. “By executing these core initiatives this quarter, we expanded government deployments and increased market penetration and strengthened Aware’s brand, helping to build a strong, qualified commercial pipeline with the ‘who’s who’ in biometrics.”

