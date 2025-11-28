Brunei soft launches digital identity system with BruneiID app

Brunei has soft launched its national digital identity system BruneiID.

BruneiID is available for download on Apple’s App Store and Google Play. The platform offers secure, verifiable and user-controlled identity management, according to the official website. It enables citizens, permanent residents and expatriates to access online government and private services.

The Immigration and National Registration Department (INRD) is overseeing the rollout. BruneiID will eventually replace the country’s existing e-Darussalam platform for authentication. Existing profiles will be linked to BruneiID to ensure “a seamless transition,” according to an official FAQ.

BruneiID introduces features such as password-less login, allowing users to access services by scanning a QR code, and identity verification, which can be completed through QR codes generated by service providers.

The app also includes a Digital IC, displaying a user’s identity card number, name, photo and other details from their physical card. While BruneiID will serve as the primary digital credential, physical ICs may still be required in certain legal situations.

Eligibility extends to all holders of Brunei-issued identity cards. These are citizens with yellow ICs, permanent residents with purple or red ICs, and expatriates with green ICs, including those with work permits. Registration can be completed via mobile, at service counters or through self-service kiosks. Users must be at least 12 years old and have a smartphone with working cameras, a stable internet connection, and a valid physical IC.

The app also provides notifications for credential issuance or revocation, IC expiry reminders, updates, and general announcements. For individuals without smartphones, such as elderly users, BruneiID can be registered on a family member’s device, though each account can only be linked to one device at a time.

Earlier this year, the Southeast Asian country’s Minister of Transport and Infocommunications Dato Seri Setia Shamhary Mustapha said BruneiID would enter a six-month trial phase, during which citizens would be able to test using digital credentials while the developer would refine the platform ahead of a full launch.

Brunei announced investments into the digital ID system last year as part of its National Digital Economy Blueprint and Digital Economy Masterplan 2025. The government has allocated BND146.5 million ($108 million) for various digitization projects.

