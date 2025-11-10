FB pixel

Docusign upgrades to IAL2 ID verification with ID.me, Clear biometric platforms

| Chris Burt
Docusign has strengthened its identity verification capabilities through integrations of ID.me and Clear’s biometric platforms to meet the higher security standard of identity assurance level 2 (IAL2).

ID.me is a new partner for Docusign, while Clear’s face biometrics were combined with Docusign’s electronic signatures in a strategic partnership signed earlier this year and revealed in September. In IAL2 workflows, recipients are required to verify their identity using existing ID.me or Clear accounts. When Clear’s partnership was announced, there were 33 million members signed up and ready to complete identity verification with selfie biometrics.

The new ID Verification for IAL2 Compliance workflow can be added to the Maestro workflow customization tool and electronic signatures (eSignatures) software within Docusign’s Intelligent Agreement Management platform.

“Signers can upload government-issued IDs (driving license, passport, residence permit, etc.) or combine document verification with AI-enabled liveness verification.”

The criteria for IAL2 is defined by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in its Digital Identity Guidelines, SP 800-63. The Kantara Initiative accredited Clear for IAL2 last year, ID.me back in 2023. ID.me surpassed 60 million IAL2-verified users over a year ago.

Docusign says its ID Verification feature is suitable for loan applications from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), and a range of other use cases including digital automotive title transfers and patent forms. While IAL2 is not a HIPAA requirement, it is often implemented as a best practice when managing protected health information (PHI). Docusign says in the announcement that its stronger ID verification can reduce administrative overhead and delivery a modern and patient-friendly user experience. IAL2 is required for some parts of eTitle Transfers.

Using ID Verification for IAL2 Compliance gives businesses better digital identity fraud risk mitigation and support for audit and compliance processes, Docusign says. The company also offers authentication through one-time passwords and ID verification through eIDAS-compliant Qualified Electronic Signatures (QES).

Docusign has existing relationships with other digital identity security companies as well, integrating Socure’s identity verification and risk-based authentication capabilities in a deal announced just weeks ago.

