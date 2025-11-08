FB pixel

Former Microsoft CSO named Princeton Identity Executive Advisor

| Stephen Mayhew
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Former Microsoft CSO named Princeton Identity Executive Advisor
 

Brian K. Tuskan, former Chief Security Officer for Microsoft and ServiceNow, has joined Princeton Identity as its newest Executive Advisor.

Tuskan’s career spans over 20 years in both public service and the private sector. Following a career in law enforcement, he transitioned into the corporate world to lead security operations for Microsoft and ServiceNow where he helped define industry-leading programs in global security, safety, and intelligence-driven operations.

At Princeton Identity, Tuskan is expected to help guide the company’s growth in existing markets while advancing new applications for its iris and multimodal biometric technologies.

Tusken is the founder of Cop to Corporate, a nonprofit organization helping law enforcement professionals transition successfully into private-sector careers. He also advises startups focused on AI, safety, and security innovation.

