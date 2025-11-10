FB pixel

Metropolis secures $1.6B to bring AI recognition platform to new verticals

Brings Oosto owner’s valuation to $5B
| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Metropolis secures $1.6B to bring AI recognition platform to new verticals
 

AI-powered real-time recognition platform Metropolis, which acquired Israeli biometrics firm Oosto in January, has announced US$1.6 billion in financing, bringing the company’s valuation to approximately $5 billion.

The $1.6 billion includes a $1.1 billion Term Loan B arranged by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and around $500 million in a Series D led by a LionTree-managed fund. Other participants in the funding round included BDT & MSD Partners’ affiliated credit funds, DFJ, Eldridge Industries, Slow Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Tekne Capital and Vista.

The California-headquartered company is primarily known for automating parking lots with technologies such as computer vision, used for vehicle recognition. The firm is present at more than 4,200 locations.

Over the past year, Metropolis expanded beyond parking, bringing its tech to gas stations, quick-serve restaurants and more. In January, it added products such as live facial recognition, access control and video analytics to its portfolio by acquiring Oosto for $125 million.

“Metropolis is demonstrating that AI can be thoughtfully commercialized at real-world scale,” says Ramin Arani, Head of Investments at LionTree. “From mobility to retail and hospitality, Alex and his team are developing innovative solutions as part of a generational opportunity to create an enduring, smarter environment for consumers.”

Metropolis says that it plans to use the fresh funds to further expand into new verticals and markets, including fueling, retail, hotels, office spaces – and even stadiums. The firm says it has operations in 40 countries worldwide.

“With this new capital, we’re continuing to scale our platform and forge the foundation of the Recognition Economy, building a new paradigm for how AI is deployed in the real world,” says Alex Israel, Metropolis CEO and co-founder.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Docusign upgrades to IAL2 ID verification with ID.me, Clear biometric platforms

Docusign has strengthened its identity verification capabilities through integrations of ID.me and Clear’s biometric platforms to meet the higher security…

 

Livestream sellers in Vietnam will be required to verify identity through VNeID

Sellers and affiliate marketers using livestream platforms in Vietnam will have to verify their identity through the national digital ID…

 

Sophisticated malware found posing as Indonesia’s digital ID app

Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a malware app designed to steal financial data, which disguises itself as Indonesia’s national digital identity…

 

Samsung testing Metalenz face biometrics for future flagship phone, leaker says

Early testing firmware for a forthcoming flagship smartphone from Samsung appears to include facial recognition technology from Metalenz. Samsung electronics…

 

UN’s first cybercrime convention sparks concern over data requests

The UN’s Convention against Cybercrime (UNCC), which strengthens international cooperation in combating online crime, was officially signed by 72 countries…

 

The fight over Ring’s new facial recognition feature

The growing pushback against the use of facial recognition in consumer surveillance devices has sharpened considerably with Amazon Ring’s plan…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events