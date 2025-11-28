Namirial obtains ETSI certification for remote identity proofing

Namirial has announced that it has obtained certification for the ETSI TS 119 461 v2.1.1 standard, meeting new remote identity proofing requirements that will become mandatory in May next year.

The certification covers the company’s Namirial Onboarding suite, used for customer identification through video recognition, biometrics and remote signature verification.

“Certification from the accredited conformity assessment body confirms that Namirial’s technology can securely manage remote identity verification,” the company says in an announcement. “The platform can check both physical documents and electronic documents with embedded chips, and uses certified biometric technologies to detect and block fraud attempts.”

The European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) TS 119 461 v2.1.1 standard presents a list of technical specifications and requirements focused on remote identity proofing in trusted digital services. According to the EU Implementing Regulation 2025/1942, the standard will be required for conformity assessments related to remote identity verification across Europe.

Compliance with the standard extends beyond eIDAS 2.0 requirements. The standard is also relevant for the upcoming EUDI Wallet activation and Person Identification Data issuance processes, as well as Anti-Money Laundering (AML) requirements.

Namirial plans to discuss the upcoming regulatory changes in a webinar on December 11th, 2025, titled “AI-Driven Identity Proofing in the eIDAS 2 & AMLR era.”

The company has also published a blog post on the upcoming EU Data Act, which gives users the right to view the data they have generated and to pass it on to other providers. As a trust service provider, Namirial views the Data Act as a chance to provide users seeking to exercise these data access rights with robust security frameworks, including digital identities, qualified signatures and strong authentication protocols.

Namirial Onboarding explained

The Namirial Onboarding platform supports hybrid identity verification with operator support, starting from physical documents and including a biometric binding liveness phase with near real-time human review available around the clock. According to the standard, when physical documents are used, hybrid identity verification with operator review is mandatory in all cases.

The certified system enables fully automated identity verification through several channels: electronic ID documents with NFC technology integrated via mobile app or SDK; national eID schemes at substantial level such as SPID and CIEid in Italy or FranceConnect+ in France, supplemented with biometric checks; EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet verification powered by Namirial’s EUDIW Gateway; and high Level of Assurance eID schemes including German ID and ID Austria.

The certification covers integration with various digital identity systems currently available across Europe, as well as future EUDI Wallets, including the Namirial Wallet app. The platform can verify both physical documents and electronic documents with embedded chips, using certified biometric technologies to detect and block fraud attempts.

Namirial has integrated certified technical components into the product, including Injection Attack Detection meeting ISO/IEC 30107-3 standards at a high level, which detects injection attacks across the entire evidence collection process. The system also employs Presentation Attack Detection compliant with CEN/TS 18099, ensuring verification of identity documents and biometric data.

For biometric matching, the platform uses a certified algorithm compliant with ISO/IEC 19795-2, which confirms alignment between the portrait on an identity document and the applicant’s selfie biometric capture, meeting required accuracy thresholds for False Match Rate and False Rejection Rate.

The company has previously been recognized by the French Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) as a remote identity verification provider. As a Qualified Trust Service Provider under eIDAS, Namirial maintains compliance with multiple international standards, including ETSI EN 319 standards, ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 27017 and ISO 27018.

