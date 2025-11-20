FB pixel

Yoti to provide 4 age assurance options for Shopify

UK biometrics firm scores deal with one of world’s biggest ecommerce platforms
| Joel R. McConvey
Yoti to provide 4 age assurance options for Shopify
 

Shopify has integrated Yoti’s biometric technology to provide age checks for the sale of age-restricted goods, marking a significant win for the UK digital identity firm.

A blog from the company says businesses using Shopify to sell alcohol, vapes, knives, fireworks and other products that come with age regulations can now offer fast, privacy-preserving age checks for their customers.

Yoti provides Shopify customers with four options for age assurance. Facial age estimation (FAE) is available; per the blog, “customers simply take a quick selfie, and our technology estimates their age and performs a liveness check (to make sure they’re not trying to trick the technology with a photo, video or mask).” Yoti says FAE is “a great fit for mobile shoppers where convenience is key.”

Shoppers can still use their identity documents to perform age verification by scanning a valid ID such as a passport or driving license. Yoti authenticates the document and extracts the minimum amount of data necessary for proof of age, which is deleted after the check is complete. Its system recognizes more than 12,000 types of identity documents from more than 200 countries and territories.

Anyone with a Yoti Digital ID can simply scan a QR code for age checks to share their proof of age credential. Likewise, those that have created a Yoti Key can reuse the passkey-based system to prove their age with encrypted data.

For merchants, the Yoti plugin enables easy compliance and allows for customization of settings and messaging from the Shopify admin page.

“With online sales of age-restricted goods coming under increased scrutiny from regulators, now’s the time to make sure your age checks are fit for purpose and future-proofed,” Yoti says.  “The Yoti Shopify plugin gives you full control over how and where your age checks are applied.”

According to Wikipedia, Shopify has more than 5 million customers, including both independent retailers and multinational brands like PepsiCO and Red Bull.

