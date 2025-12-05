FB pixel

African digital ID systems need better governance by stronger independent bodies: Researchers

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  ID for All  |  In Depth
African digital ID systems need better governance by stronger independent bodies: Researchers
 

Digital ID systems backed by biometrics are being imposed on Africans, preventing millions from receiving essential services they are entitled to, according to a new report from the UK-based Institute of Development Studies (IDS).

The report “Digital-ID in Africa: Assessing progress and challenges to date” looks at 10 countries; Botswana, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Liberia, Malawi, Namibia, Senegal, and Tunisia. It uses the Evaluation Framework for Digital Identity developed in 2019 by the India-based Centre for Internet and Society. The CIS and Research ICT Africa applied the Framework to the digital ID systems being deployed across Africa in 2021.

Researchers carried out 15 diagnostic tests to assess the legal foundations, human rights implications and risk considerations of digital identity systems.

Sophisticated legal frameworks that protect human rights are in place in some African nations, the researchers found, but gaps and failings effect even those with adequate laws in place. As argued in other analysis, African governments must enable strong, independent governance of digital identity systems to realize their benefits while protecting human rights.

“Translating legal provisions into tangible benefits also requires that adequate resources and expertise are dedicated to independent oversight and redress mechanisms to correct mistakes and errors that inevitably occur and demand prompt and adequate attention,” the report authors write.

Common concerns around inadequate data privacy, particularly for biometrics, mission creep and exclusion are reflected in observations about all of the countries examined, though to varying degrees.

The researchers conclude that “Africa’s biometric-ID systems blocking citizens from rights and services,” an outcome difficult to avoid given their observation that “Digital-ID systems in Africa emerged from colonial tools of control and post-independence mechanisms of power consolidation, and are now digitised infrastructures that increasingly serve government and corporate interests.”

“To address these gaps,” they argue, “African countries must shift from rhetorical commitment to practical governance: adopting clear, enforceable protections; empowering independent regulators; and ensuring inclusive participation by those most affected.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Age verification without liveness nets Belize porn site operator £1M Ofcom fine

Enforcement of the UK’s Online Safety Act is progressing, with regulator Ofcom announcing a fine of over £1 million for…

 

More missing children than transparency in UK police live facial recognition watchlists

Police in the UK have included hundreds of minors on its facial recognition surveillance watchlist, including children under the age…

 

Edmonton police failed to get approval for FRT trial: Alberta privacy commissioner

Whoa there, buds: that’s the message Alberta’s information and privacy commissioner has for Edmonton Police Services (EPS), after the announcement…

 

LexisNexis upgrades IDVerse biometric platform for higher accuracy in fewer steps

Biometric anti-fraud platform IDVerse, acquired by LexisNexis Risk Solutions earlier this year, is getting an upgrade. Its new owner has…

 

ASEAN plans to roll out digital business ID to boost cross‑border trade

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is preparing to roll out a regionwide digital business identity system aimed at…

 

Uganda MPs want clarity on biometric voting system as EC asks for more funds

Uganda’s Electoral Commission (EC) has promised to conduct a live demo of how newly acquired biometric kits will be used…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS