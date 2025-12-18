Frontex lays groundwork for full rollout of new EU border management systems

The massive digital shift happening across sectors is also complicating border crossing. The EU’s Entry/Exit System (EES) and ETIAS introduce new digital border management systems that promise better security for the Schengen area, but do not come without challenges,

Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, has posted a Q&A with Uku Särekanno, who oversees administration and information management for the agency. Frontex, which developed the Travel to Europe pre-clearance app, is also supporting the systems’ implementation by providing training, guidance and tools for pre-registration, and simulation tools to prepare the relevant border crossing points.

Reflecting on the rollout of EES, which launched in October 2025, Särekanno says it’s “a very symbolic milestone, as for the first time in Europe we are going to have a centralised oversight of who is in and who has left the Schengen area. This understanding is fundamental if we talk about controlled and well-managed migration to Europe.”

Full rollout is expected to be complete by April 2026. But there are large tasks to attend to before that can happen. “The most difficult part is still ahead of us, when the biometrics will start to be collected in the biggest travel hubs,” says Särekanno. “Introducing a major system like the EES is not only a technical exercise; it is also a matter of rethinking our infrastructure and procedures to fit the new reality at our borders.”

The new reality is a world in which temperatures are running high over the issue of migration, spurring support for governments on the far right end of the political spectrum. The UK and U.S. are both struggling with their own brands of immigration-related crisis, and the Trump administration has made clear its intention to pressure European countries to align with American interests.

This all loads additional baggage onto the EES, which already comes with technical, logistical and operational challenges. Moreover, the EES will be followed by the introduction of ETIAS (European Travel Information and Authorisation System) in the last quarter of 2026.

Särekanno is optimistic. He says “the start of ETIAS means an entry into a new core area: pre-travel control of non-EU visitors. Frontex will become the central hub of Europe in pre-entry checks of hundreds of millions of travellers, providing unique support both to them and to Member States and carriers.”

“ETIAS will allow us to better manage the risks related to people arriving in Europe, while also facilitating entry for bona fide travellers. The gradual roll-out of the EES has already taught us many lessons that can help us with ETIAS launch next year. It has shown the importance of maintaining connectivity, providing proper training and having the necessary business continuity plans in place. But of course, no matter how well prepared we are, the reality will only kick in once the system starts operations.”

Major shift in how travelers apply to enter Schengen area

Särekanno acknowledges that the ETIAS and the EES “introduce a major change in travelling to Europe. The number of people affected is not small: we have more than 600 million entries and exits at EU external borders every year. It is important that we prepare the ground, raise awareness and collaborate with our partners, ensuring that everyone is ready for these changes.”

Raising awareness, he says, “is especially important when it comes to ETIAS, as the introduction of the European travel authorisation for visa-free travellers is not only a technical matter but also carries political weight.”

Särekanno believes that a fully digitized border needs to “strike a delicate balance between keeping our external borders secure and ensuring smoother travel.” Biometrics and improved identity management will play a key role in personalizing security assessment and risk management. A long-term goal is automation of entry procedures for bona fide travellers.

“We are heavily investing in electronic gates and seamless travel procedures, such as digital travel documents. Initiatives like Digital Travel Credentials (DTC) will bring travel document management into the 21st century, enhance security and speed up procedures. We already have digital wallets and different identification methods on our phones. So why not use your phone and the digital credentials there instead of a paper-based passport?”

Priorities for eu-LISA include support for ETIAS

The European Union Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT Systems in the Area of Freedom, Security and Justice (eu-LISA) has published its Single Programming Document for 2026-2028, laying out priorities to “drive Europe’s border, migration and justice systems into their next phase of operational maturity.”

In a shift towards “full operational consolidation,” 2026 will see eu-LISA support the entry into operation of the new Eurodac system in June 2026, as well as ETIAS and ECRIS-TCN, including integration, governance, testing and operational assistance.

“Looking ahead, the focus remains on maintaining reliable and resilient operations, strengthening cooperation with Member States and ensuring that Europe’s core information systems are prepared for future requirements.”

