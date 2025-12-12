Gabon pens deal with UNCDF to accelerate financial inclusion

The United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) has agreed to support Gabon in modernizing its national financial services ecosystem and increasing the level of financial inclusion.

About 54 percent of adults in the Central African country are unbanked despite the growing expansion of mobile money services, according to the World Bank’s The Global Findex 2025.

As part of the collaboration, the UNCDF will assist the government in developing policies aimed at strengthening financial governance, the Digital Economy ministry said in a press release.

“The agreement signed with UNCDF is specifically intended to support the government in the design and implementation of robust public policies aligned with the objectives of the National Growth and Development Plan (PNCD 2026–2030),” the press release reads. It is also in line the Regional Financial Inclusion Strategy (2023–2027) of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC).

Commenting on the partnership, Digital Economy Minister Mark Alexandre Doumba, said: “Digital financial services are a major pillar of financial inclusion and the modernization of our economy. This partnership gives us an opportunity to mobilize high-level international expertise in support of Gabon’s aspirations.”

Both partners agreed that “special attention will be given to reforms that promote competition among financial service providers, development of essential digital infrastructures, and enhanced consumer protection.”

It will also mobilize all institutional actors, supervisory bodies, financial service providers, and UNCDF experts, with support from UNDP as a facilitator, the Gabonese government stated.

The deal with UNCDF comes months after the government concluded a partnership agreement with Visa for the acceleration of financial inclusion and modernization of finances services. This was during the Africa CEO Forum which took place in Cote d’Ivoire in May, according to Gabonreview.

Digital payments/e-visa platform integration

Mneanwhile, Gabon has also launched a digital visa platform as part of ongoing efforts to modernize its consular services. At a recent meeting, the government discussed plans to integrate digital payment capabilities with the e-visa platform which has already begun processing visas, TechAfrica News reports.

During the meeting, attendees also advanced discussions on the drafting of guidelines for a national digital identity.

Gabon launched a new biometric national ID system in July last year, after a pause that lasted many years.

The country says it is putting digital identity at the forefront of its digital transformation which has the support of bilateral partners like Türkiye.

