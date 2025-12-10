GOV.UK app downloads jump to more than 250K in November

It’s been five months since the GOV.UK app launched in public beta, enabling UK citizens to access government services on their mobile devices, and the departments in charge are eager to celebrate some milestones.

On its blog, the Government Digital Service says the numbers show strong organic growth for the program. “As of early October, there had been 140,000 downloads of the app. That number jumped to almost 260,000 as of 24 November, highlighting the great progress we’ve made in such a short space of time.”

The July launch was technically a public beta. Development continues as the government looks to integrate the app and the forthcoming GOV.UK Wallet, the UK’s answer to the EU Digital Identity Wallet program.

In the meantime, the GDS says the beta period has allowed it to gain insights into functionality, user preferences and potential improvements.

What’s working with GOV.UK, and what’s to come

Users have embraced personalization options, with more than 80 percent having customized their homepage. Ease of use is a noted positive, as is the value of UX features like nudges and shortcuts to previously visited pages. Universal Credit, Driving Tests and applying for apprenticeships are what returning users come back for most often.

In 2026, GDS and its new parent agency, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), will continue to refine personalization options, add more in-app content related to popular topics like driving and travel, and build on a pilot that brings “the ability for users to ask questions in their own words and get answers though our AI-powered GOV.UK Chat.”

Clear objectives, data-driven decision making power GOV.UK Pay

The GOV.UK app is in the spotlight, but the system has been powering payments through GOV.UK Pay since 2016. Another blog from GDS says that, in the years since, it has “helped more than 570 public sector organisations process over 120 million individual transactions through more than 1,500 services. Recently, we’ve also surpassed the 8 billion pound milestone in payments.”

In tracing the payment system’s path to success, GDS points to clear objectives and benchmarks as drivers. The team knew what it wanted to do, which it laid out in six goals: diversify payment types; enhance the user journey; improve the public sector users’ experience of managing card payments; make it easier for the GOV.UK Pay team to improve the product; run a resilient, scalable, secure and cost efficient service; and improve departmental knowledge of procurement and suppliers.

Beyond that, a granular approach to data feedback has been essential to understanding how the app is working, and how the team expects it to grow: “because of the consistent growth of services joining GOV.UK Pay we can see that we are likely to get around a 25 percent increase year-on-year in services taking a payment. Our transaction growth (the number of payments that we process) is expected to increase 18 percent year-on-year.”

GDS also intends to keep refining GOV.UK Pay, and has “released a procurement so that users will be able to pay by bank (also known as open banking).”

Clouds forming above public-private faceoff over digital ID

The skies are not all blue for GOV.UK, however. There is ongoing tension over concerns that the government is horning in on the private digital identity sector it helped incubate. The debate has been inflamed by the new push to implement a UK digital identity. Moreover, the service has been plagued by questions about the trustworthiness of the GOV.UK One Login system, which has suffered security breaches and compliance issues; earlier this year, One Login lost its certification under the government’s Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) when its biometric technology supplier, iProov, allowed its certification to lapse.

